Auditions are Saturday and Sunday for Jonesborough Repertory Theatre’s upcoming production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella.”
The contemporary take on the classic tales features songs like “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible” and “Ten Minutes Ago,” a news release said.
“Be ready to be charmed by the old story, inspired by the new characters, and engaged by the surprising twists,” it said.
Auditions begin both Saturday and Sunday at 7 p.m. at the theater, 125.5 Main St., Jonesborough.
Those auditioning should prepare a 30- to 60-second solo, and an accompanist will be available if needed. Those needing an accompanist should place music in a binder, marked clearly. Actors will also do a cold reading from the script and perform a short dance routine. Participants should bring shoes appropriate for dancing, the release said.
The cast will include ages 14 and older. Rehearsals will begin in early October. Performance dates are Jan. 16, 2020, through Feb. 9, 2020. Those auditioning should bring a list of conflicts during that time, the release said.
For more information, contact Pam Johnson at pamtheeditor@yahoo.com or see Jonesborough Repertory Theatre’s Facebook event page.