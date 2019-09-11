Auditions for Jonesborough Repertory Theatre’s “1940s USO Christmas Show” are set Sunday and Monday, Sept. 22-23.
Auditions begin at 7 p.m. at the theater, 125.5 Main St., Jonesborough.
Those auditioning are asked to prepare a 1-minute solo, and an accompanist will be available if needed. Music should be placed in a binder and clearly marked for the accompanist, and 1940s-style music is encouraged, a news release said.
Actors will also do cold readings from the script and dance to ‘40s-style swing and tap. Those auditioning must bring shoes to dance in.
The cast will include actors 16 and older, the release said.
Rehearsals will begin soon after casting, and performance dates are Dec. 5-15.
For more information, email jrtartisticdirector@gmail.com.
JRT’s USO Show is neither sponsored nor endorsed by the USO organization, and it is not a fundraiser for USO, the release said.