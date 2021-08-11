Friends of Allandale present its 7th season of August concerts at the Allandale Amphitheater. All shows are free and present a great opportunity for family entertainment.
“After having to cancel our 6th season because of the pandemic, Friends (of Allandale) is very excited to bring our series back to the Tri-Cities regional community,” said FOA President Jan Stapleton in a release. “We are also very fortunate that our sponsors stuck with us and provided us with their support.”
All concerts will be on Thursday evenings during August. Concerts begin at 7 p.m. and food services open at 6 p.m. This year, the food trucks for each concert include Oppie’s Pizza and Backdraft BBQ, with Bays Mountain Brewing returning as the beer vendor for adults 21 and older, the release says. Artists will include Folk Soul Revival, Benny Wilson with Ivey Road and SPANK – The 80s.
Eastman Credit Union and Visit Kingsport have been sponsors for all seven seasons and Eastman is sponsoring for their third year. Other major sponsors include: Citizens Bank, Allandale Package Store, Champion Chevrolet, Bank of Tennessee and Blue Ridge Properties. On-site signage is provided by MYCROFT Signs.
Parking is free and supervised by Kingsport Police officers.
“If you want to see how a concert comes together, come early and watch as Express AV sets up the sound system and the groups do their sound checks and musical warm-up,” recommended Master of Ceremonies Ken Maness in the release. ”You can see the singers and musicians in a very casual atmosphere, relaxing and enjoying themselves before the concert begins.”
Those attending are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets and a picnic dinner, or take advantage of some great food from vendors on-site. In case of rain, the concert will be held in the Brooks’ Pavilion at the rear of the property.
For more information, please visit augustunderthestars.com.