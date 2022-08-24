“If the love bug bit you back” in the 1980s, then chances are an Air Supply song was playing in the background.
The Australian pop rock duo has breathed a lot of romance into the air during its nearly five decades in the music business. So it’s no wonder why they are affectionately called the “most romantic band in the world.”
Their musical discography is quite lengthy with hits such as “Lost in Love,” “I’m All Out of Love,” “Every Woman in the World,” “The One That You Love,” “Making Love Out of Nothing at All,” plus many more.
On Aug. 28, the rock icons will be in Greeneville performing their greatest, heart-grasping ballads on stage at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.
Show time is 7:30 p.m., and a limited number of tickets remain available.
In a recent interview with The Greeneville Sun, one-half of the duo, Graham Russell, talked about his tremendous career with the band and the love he has bringing his music to new audiences. The English-born singer, songwriter and guitarist is the musical creator behind Air Supply’s songs. His duo partner, Australian native Russell Hitchcock, provided the vocal prowess for them.
The two musicians first met on May 12, 1975, in Sydney, Australia, in what could be thought of as “divine intervention.” The pair were part of the chorus for the Australian production of the musical “Jesus Christ Superstar,” and they met in the chorus room as they both were preparing for the show.
“I didn’t know anybody in the chorus on the production,” Russell said. “I had never done a musical before. Most of the cast had, and they all knew each other. But the two people who didn’t know anybody was Russell and myself.
“I sat next to him in the choral rehearsal the very first time that we sang “Heaven on Your Mind,” which is the “Superstar” chorus, and I just heard this incredible voice next to me. I was compelled to turn to him and introduce myself, and I said, ‘Wow! You’ve got a great voice!’ And he said, ‘Oh! Thank you!’
“As it turned out we both shared the name ‘Russell,’ we were both born in the month of June, and the first band we ever saw was The Beatles when we were both 14 years old. So we had all of this in common … and we thought the universe was putting us together to do something,” he added.
It was just a couple of weeks after they met that the two began to blend their talents and work together on a couple of Russell’s original songs.
Today, nearly five decades later, the pair are still performing and creating beautiful music together in their professional career.
“We’ve done over 5,300 live shows during our career, so it’s something that we treasure,” Russell said. “We love to play live.
“We’re very fortunate that we’ve had so many big hits, and so the majority of our show are very big hit songs, which is great. However, it doesn’t allow us very much time for new things. But we always play two or three new songs, which the audience always seems to love just as much as the big hits,” he added.
Russell stressed that an Air Supply show is full of rock and roll.
“People may think it’s going to be like Peter, Paul and Mary or something like that … but they are mistaken,” he said. “It’s loud and it’s powerful. It’s a rock and roll show!”
Russell said he thoroughly enjoys taking the band’s fans, which he and Hitchcock lovingly refer to as “Air Heads,” on trips down memory lane at their shows.
“It’s going to be a beautiful evening (at our shows),” he said. “We’re going to move people. Something is going to happen to them and they are going to say after the show … Oh! I get it now. I love that! We’ll be jogging people’s memories for sure.”
There are a few bands that have been around longer than Air Supply. (Russell named America, Chicago, and The Rolling Stones as a few examples.) He added that he feels it’s “quite an achievement” what he and Hitchcock have accomplished.
“We’re very proud of what we’ve done and where we are at this point in our career,” he said. “When we began, we had no idea that we would be ‘here’ now. You can’t predict that. But we’ve had … and still have … a great life. This is what we were born to do, and we take great care to sound good.
“We rehearse all the time and we have a great time. We love getting out there with the audience. That’s what makes it worthwhile for us,” Russell continued. “We’re very fortunate and we’re very lucky to be where we are. I think it’s every musician’s dream to still be playing at a very high level almost 50 years after you began.”
Russell said he also feels fortunate that Air Supply’s music has been able to reach across the generations.
“We always have songs in movies and TV shows all the time. And so it keeps us alive in people’s consciencness.
“Even teenagers know who we are,” he said. “They’ll say, ‘I know that song! Is that you guys who did that?” he added with a laugh.
So out of all of the songs that Russell has written, does he have a favorite that he loves to perform live?
“I love playing them all live because every night is different because the audience is different,” he said. “So we approach it differently.”
He did point to “All Out Of Love” as “probably our biggest song,” adding that the tune has been “played on the radio in the U.S. alone over 5 million times and it’s been featured in about 15 movies.”
The song, he said, “just keeps being introduced to new ears. It’s an evergreen song. It keeps us relevant. The crowd waits for that song in particular and we tend to close our set with it. So just when the audience thinks ‘Oh! They’re not going to play it … we play it!’
“It’s such a great feeling to have all of these hit songs. It’s really cool! It could have been any thousands of bands that made it, but it wasn’t. It was us. And we’re very happy that it was,” Russell added. “We’ve been very lucky throughout out entire career.”