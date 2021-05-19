GREATER KNOXVILLE — The fifth annual Tennessee Pirate Fest is an invitation to go back in time to the Age of Piracy. This outdoor daytime interactive entertainment-oriented festival will be held the last two weekends in May plus Memorial Day at the Tennessee Medieval Faire site in Harriman, just 30 miles west of Turkey Creek. Patrons will be transported to the pirate haven of Barataria, Louisiana, circa 1814.
“Come meet the historical Captain Jean Lafitte, King of Barataria, before the Battle of New Orleans,” said Barrie Paulson, VP/Director, in a release “Enjoy his French hospitality and meet British Red Coats, New Orleans’ socialites, and pirates of Barataria. Escape to a pirate adventure for the whole family.”
Patrons are encouraged to dress in costume and enter the Costume Contest. Learn how to be a pirate in Pirate School. Compete in yard games in Pirate Olympics. Share your talents on stage in the Pirate Recruiting Gong Shows. Have fun with the new Scavenger Hunt. Take pictures with Mermaids and enjoy the Bubble Show. Make noise in the mid-day parade, where the Bucketeers will be featured on Saturdays. Other free activities will include corn hole, volleyball, croquet, the stocks, giant chess, and steel drum. There will also be games to play for a fee, including Sword Master’s Challenge, Skittles, Slay the Dragon, and Storm the Castle. Goats will also be available for petting and feeding.
Rotating on several stages will be numerous professional acts. Music will be provided by Tom Mason and the Blue Buccaneers, The CrossJacks, PanEZ Steelband, and Black Mash Hollow. Interactive danger and dance shows will be performed by The Flaming Ginger and the Misfit Gypsies. Children’s puppet shows will feature Punch and Judy, the Dragon Puppet, and the Mermaid Queen. On Saturday May 22, youth classical musicians with Bravura Music Academy will share their talents. Interactive costumed street characters will seek to entertain in Kombat Kroquet, Lafitte’s Follies, Ball’s Best Bits, and Throw Me A Line. If you like slightly spooky things, join Captain Davy Jones and other supernatural characters on the Trail of Doom (PG) — a pirate version of A Christmas Carol, the release says. Entertainment schedules will be posted online and will be available at the entrance.
Pirate merchants of Barataria will be selling their custom wares such as costumes, leather pouches, drinking horns, soaps, blacksmith items, and jewelry. A variety of food will be available, including smoked turkey legs, BBQ, Philly steak sandwiches, shaved ice, and ice cream. Beverages will also be available, including water, soda, sweet tea, fresh lemonade, and beer (age 21+ years with valid photo ID). A list of vendors can be found on the festival website.
The Tennessee Pirate Fest will be open rain or shine on May 22-23, 29-30-31, from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. The festival location is at 550 Fiske Road, Harriman, TN. Free field parking is provided. Entrance ticket prices are $17 for ages 13+, $8 for ages 5 to 12; and free admission for ages 4 and under. Tickets may be purchased on festival days at the ticket house for cash or credit. Ticket prices include sales tax; however, a $1 convenience fee will be added per entrance ticket for credit usage. Festival beverage tickets will also be available in $1 increments, or patrons can use exact change to purchase water ($2), soda ($3), or beer ($5). There will be no ATM onsite, so patrons are encouraged to bring cash for purchases, tips, and convenience.
Safety rules include the following: no pets (service animals only), no loaded firearms or sharp weapons (all stage weapons must be sheathed and zip tied), and no outside food or drinks. There will be no onsite public camping; however, a motel discount is available with free breakfast at the Baymont Inn in Harriman (call 865-882-5340 with promo code LKDE). For more information, please visit www.TNPirateFest.com, “like” and “follow” the Tennessee Pirate Fest on Facebook, or call 865-376-0319.
Get Yer Pirate On!