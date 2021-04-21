Baby Robins In The Nest Apr 21, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Baby robins, sheltered and shaded by a front porch in Greeneville, wait in their nest for Momma Robin to brings food. The nest spot has been occupied by a family of birds for the last five years. SUN PHOTO BY LORELEI GOFF Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Nash Armstrong (Died: April 17, 2021) Greeneville Native Dies In Sunday Crash Tall Tales Bookshop Open On Tusculum Boulevard Fiery 2-Semi Crash Shuts Down I-81 Amy Roberts Cobble (Died: April 19, 2021) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.