The schedule of events for the 27th annual Baileyton Celebration, themed “Look to the Future,” promises a fun-filled weekend Sept. 10-12 on the grounds of the Baileyton Elementary School.
During most of the weekend, TV personality Eric Estrada from “Chips” will be present as well as Claudia Wells from “Back to the Future,” boxer Butter Bean (Eric Esch), comedians Marge In Charge and Anne-n-Bren, Biggins and guest Banjo, Johnboys BBQ (Moonshiners Smoke Ring) and three celebrities from Master Distillers.
Over 115 commercial, craft and food vendors are schedule. Friday from 4-9 p.m. Barney Fife and his patrol car will be on display. The “Back to the Future” DeLorean Time Machine will be on display Friday 4-10 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Ricky Morton of Rock and Roll Express will be present Friday and Saturday.
A cruise-in car show will be held from 5-9 p.m., with registration opening at 4 p.m. and judging taking place at 6:30 p.m. The first 50 entrants will receive a t-shirt.
At 6 p.m., the Tour of Old Baileyton will begin, led by Steven Broyles.
Entertainment will take place on two stages and on Friday will include Roby Line Dance Group from 4:20-5:50 p.m., Karate Demo by East TN Tang Soo Do from 5:30-6:30 p.m., Hoedowner Cloggers at 6 p.m., music by Appalachian Trail from 6:30-8 p.m., Savage Outlaws from 8-9 p.m. and Nashville Songwriters from 9-10:30 p.m.
Saturday will start with the Antique Tractor Show at 9 a.m., judging at 9:30 a.m.
The parade begins at 10 a.m. with North Greene girls and boys basketball, baseball, softball and golf teams serving as parade marshals.
Opening ceremonies will begin at 11:30 a.m. with recognition of guests, antique tractor show awards and parade float awards and prizes.
Performers taking the stage Saturday include Cash and Friends Revisited from 11:50 a.m.-1 p.m., Railway Express Band from 1-2 p.m., comedian Lucy from 2:10-2:40 p.m., Wheelhouse Band from 2:45-4:45 p.m., Kids Our Age from 4:50-5:50 p.m., Luke Malone from 6-7 p.m., Wyldeheart from 7:20-9 p.m. and The Aaron Walker Band from 9:15-11:15 p.m.
A 5K road race will start at 6 p.m., with registration beginning at 4 p.m.
Sunday will start with a church service on the lawn with singing by Baileyton Baptist Praise Team and speaker Pastor Tanner Mundy on the main stage. Gospel music begins at 12:30 p.m. with Blessed followed by Cotton Picking Kids at 1:25 p.m., Cletus Miller at 2:30 p.m. Hillary Klug at 33:30 p.m. and the Good Neighbor Quartet at 4:30 p.m. A youth rally will close the 2021 Celebration at 6 p.m. with speaker Jesse Randolph and music by Paisley Randolph.