The annual Baileyton Days Celebration returns the weekend after Labor Day, Sept. 10-12, on the grounds of the Baileyton Elementary School. This marks the 27th year of the celebration, which was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The celebration’s theme is 2021 Looking To the Future.
During most of the weekend TV personality Eric Estrada, who stared in the hit drama “Chips,” will join the celebration, as well as Claudia Wells from Back to the Future, boxer Butter Bean (Eric Esch), comedians Marge In Charge, Anne-n-Bren and Biggins and guest Banjo. Johnboys BBQ (Moonshiners Smoke Ring) and three celebrities from Master Distillers will also participate, a release says.
Barney Fife and his patrol car and the DeLorean Time Machine from “Back to the Future” will be on display Friday 4-10 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Ricky Morton of the wrestling team Rock-N-Roll Express will also join the celebration Friday and Saturday.
Booths will open Friday at 4 p.m. The car show registration begins at 4 p.m., with a free t-shirt for the first 50 entrants, and the Cruise-In Car Show from 5-9 p.m. At 6 p.m. Steven Broyles will lead the Tour of Old Baileyton.
All live music throughout the weekend is free to the public. Bring a chair or blanket and enjoy the show! Friday entertainment on Stage will include Music by Appalachian Trail, Savage Outlaws and Nashville Songwriters.
The Antique Tractor Show begins at 9 a.m. Saturday with judging at 9:30 a.m. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. with North Greene Girls & Boys Basketball, Baseball, Softball & Golf Teams serving as Parade Marshalls. Opening ceremonies will begin at 11:30 a.m. with recognition of guests, antique tractor show awards, and parade float awards and prizes.
Saturday afternoon’s performances will include Cash and Friends, Railway Express Band, comedian Lucy, Wheelhouse Band, Kids Our Age, Luke Malone, and Wyldeheart opening for the Aaron Walker Band. There will also be a 5k road race starting at 6 p.m., with registration opening at 4 p.m. Pre-registration guarantees a t-shirt, the release says.
Sunday will start the day with a church service on the lawn with singing by Baileyton Baptist Praise Team and speaker Pastor Tanner Mundy. Gospel music begins at 12:30 p.m. with Blessed, followed by Cotton Picking Kids, Cletus Miller, Hillary Klug and The Good Neighbor Quartet at 4:30 p.m. The well-loved Youth Rally will close the 2021 Celebration at 6 p.m. with speaker Jesse Randolph and music by Paisley Randolph.
For more information call 423-552-3581. For booth information call 423-620-0152. Applications for the 5K road race are available at Baileytoncelebration.org.