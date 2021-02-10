The February exhibit of the Greeneville Arts Council features the seasonal work of Greeneville artist Jim Balderes, Jr.
The online-only retrospective exhibition titled “STAYING CONNECTED: The Valentines of Jim Balderes, Jr.” will be available for viewing from Saturday, Feb. 6 through Sunday, Feb. 28 at the Greeneville Arts Council website, www.greenevilleartscouncil.org/”reenevilleartscouncil.org, under the Mason House Gallery Online: Current Exhibit section.
Balderes has been sharing valentines of his own creation with friends and family for nearly forty years, a release says. The first was produced in a darkroom during his senior year at Cornell University where he earned a bachelor’s degree in design and environmental analysis.
Since then he’s seen Valentine’s Day as a regular opportunity to reach out at a time of year when family, friends, neighbors, colleagues and former colleagues could all use a bit of “handmade” warmth and whimsy.
During a two-decade career in corporate interior design and project management in New York City, both his mailing list and the variety of media for the yearly missive grew – thanks, in part, to a few classes at the School of Visual Arts and the significant transformation in digital media during those years.