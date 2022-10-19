Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium in Kingsport is inviting the public to watch the night sky come alive this fall.
The park will be hosting its StarWatch sessions during the months of October and November. The event is free and does not require registration.
“StarWatch is an hour-long program that allows the public to enjoy the splendor of the night sky at Bays Mountain’s observatories,” a news release says. “If the weather is good, attendees can typically see star clusters, nebulous gas clouds, colorful multiple-star systems, distant galaxies and the Moon and planets.”
The sessions will be held each Saturday evening now through Nov. 30, beginning at dusk.
“If there is inclement weather, a free alternate live tour of the night sky will be held in the planetarium theater,” the release notes.
Those who attend are given these reminders by park officials:
• Dress for temperatures at least 20 degrees cooler than expected.
• Do not use white light flashlights at the observing grounds.
• Green laser pointers are not allowed.
• Visitors should not bring their own telescopes.
StarWatch is hosted by the Bays Mountain Astronomy Club & Bays Mountain Planetarium.
Bays Mountain Park is one of Tennessee’s “Top 50 Most Visited Attractions,” according to the State of Tennessee Department of Tourist Development.
The park is one of the nation’s largest city-owned parks with 3,750 acres and nearly 44 miles of hiking trails, the release notes. In addition to its state-of-the-art planetarium, Bays Mountain has features “wildlife habitats, fun exhibits, a 44-acre lake, ropes course with zip line, trails for mountain biking and much, much more,” the release adds.