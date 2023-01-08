The NASA moon rocket, shown in this August 2022 file photo, stands ready less than 24 hours before it was scheduled to launch on Pad 39B for the Artemis 1 mission to orbit the moon at the Kennedy Space Center, in Cape Canaveral, Fla.
The latest chapter in space exploration is currently underway with NASA planning to return to the Moon, create a permanent off-world presence there and eventually send the first astronauts to Mars.
In collaboration with NASA, a new planetarium show, entitled “Forward! To the Moon," has been produced by Fiske Planetarium of the University of Colorado. The show dives into the story of the Artemis program and its mission to establish the first long-term presence on the Moon.
“Forward! To the Moon” will be showing as the main planetarium show at Bays Mountain Park through April. Showings will take place Tuesday through Friday at 4 p.m. and on Saturdays and Sundays at 12 p.m. and 4 p.m., park officials announce in a news release.
The 40-minute show is followed by a live tour of the night sky using the planetarium’s optical star projector.
The Artemis program is a multi-phase program to establish a permanent base on the Moon and then facilitate human missions to Mars. The first mission took place in November 2022 when NASA launched Artemis I, an un-crewed Moon-orbiting rocket into space.
Another goal of the Artemis program is to land the first woman and first person of color on the Moon.
“Forward! To the Moon” tells the history of the Artemis program, how it will work and what is scheduled in the coming years. The show includes a message from Harrison Schmitt, one of the two last Moon Walkers from Apollo 17 that took place in 1972 (and the only scientist on the Moon, a geologist).
