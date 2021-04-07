Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium is celebrating 50 years of family fun and adventure in 2021, and you’re invited to a party that will last all year long.
On May 24, 1971, Bays Mountain Park opened the doors to the Nature Center, and has welcomed generations of Kingsport families into the park ever since. With a focus on education, preservation and wholesome outdoor fun, the park has become a staple attraction for the region, often referred to as Kingsport’s “crown jewel,” a release says.
“Our park staff is humbled and honored to be part of a destination that has had such a profound impact on so many lives and has helped so many create wonderful, vibrant memories,” Park Manager Rob Cole said in a release.
This year, the park will celebrate its golden anniversary with special events, opportunities to get involved, commemorative merchandise and more.
Kids at Bays on Saturday, April 24 will be a fun-filled family day from noon-6 p.m. Featuring food trucks, live music, games, door prizes and more, all activities are free with park admission. Plus, kids can help celebrate the wolves’ birthday by making cards and decorating cupcakes!
May is Bays’ official anniversary month, and it’s jam-packed with fun activities all leading up to the big day, May 24, including:
- Morning Yoga on first four Saturdays at 9 a.m.
- Morning Kayak Tour on May 23, 9 a.m.
- Guided History Hike on May 23, 2 p.m.
- Anniversary Day Celebration on May 24, 1 p.m.
On social media, look out for oral history narratives of the park and other fun facts about the mountain. Bays Mountain Brewing Company will host “A Night with a Naturalist” events at the brewery, where you can sip some local brews while you learn a thing or two. On Father’s Day Weekend, June 19, the park will host Jeep Fest. There’s plenty of other events and programs in the works too, including VIP Barge Rides, Campfire Tales, a music festival and the return of the Laser Light Show!
More events and opportunities will be announced throughout the year. For more information visit baysmountain.com/50years.