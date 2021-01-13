The Birthplace of Country Music Museum in Historic Downtown Bristol, Tennessee-Virginia will premiere a free Virtual Speaker Series in partnership with the Smithsonian American Women's History Initiative.
The mission of the initiative is to create, educate, disseminate, and amplify the historical record of the accomplishments of American Women - a diversity of women's stories that have not been widely shared. The Birthplace of Country Music Museum is an affiliate of the Smithsonian Institution, and collaborates with them to bring a wide variety of programming, resources, and special exhibits from the Smithsonian to Bristol that would otherwise not be available in Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee.
Speakers in the series will include regional musician and WBCM Radio Bristol on-air personality Bailey George, who will discuss the subject of honky tonk women and their music on February 2, and William Isom and Alona Norwood who will talk about the work of Black in Appalachia and the importance of amplifying Black narratives and histories on March 2.
There is no cost to attend the Virtual Speaker Series, but those interested must pre-register online to participate. For more information and to register, visit the Events page at BirthplaceOfCountryMusic.org.