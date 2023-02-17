Toddlers and their grown-ups are invited to take part in Museum Story Time on the first Friday of each month at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum.
The event will begin at 10:30 a.m. in the museum's Learning Center. The first story time is set for March 3.
WBCM Radio Bristol show host Ella Patrick – a.k.a. musician Momma Molasses – will be on hand to lead everyone in song.
The event is free and open to the public.
"We love hosting young children at the museum and seeing them engaged and excited about being here," said Dr. Rene Rodgers, head curator at the museum, in a news release. "Our new Museum Story Time program gives us the chance to share the joy of music and stories and is just one more way we can provide meaningful and fun programming to our community."
Books selected for Museum Story Time focus on themes related to music or the culture of our Appalachian region.
The March 3 Museum Story Time will feature the book Cowboy Dreams, written by Dayal Kaur Khalsa and read with permission by Penguin Random House.
"After the reading, Momma Molasses will perform a song related to the book, a wonderful opportunity for children, and grown-ups, to dance and sing along," the release notes.
A coloring or activity sheet will also be available during the event.