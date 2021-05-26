Susan Lachmann’s ability to use art as tools for mental health defines her.
“I love making something out of nothing,” said Lachmann. “It makes me a creator. That’s so empowering. And that’s so essential to me.
“My life has had plenty of challenges. I nearly died in my own bathtub after a postpartum hemorrhage. I watched my house burn down holding my baby in my arms. All kinds of things. The arts are a lifeboat for me, and I don’t want to go anywhere without them.”
She is not content to paddle by others who find themselves in the deep waters of mental health challenges, however. Lachmann, a native Greenevillian with a master’s degree in education and many years of specialized training in expressive arts, has spent her career working in the arts and education. For the past eight years, she has worked in behavioral health within school systems, using the arts to help children navigate emotional challenges and behavioral issues.
“Those two are beautifully paired to help to evolve behavioral health,” she said of arts and education.
Lachmann uses her training in expressive arts, which she describes as practices, modalities and applications of materials that allow one to be expressive in a constructive way to help resolve trauma, to give children a bigger toolbox to work on their problems. Those problems can affect the physical health of the child later in life, as revealed by the ACE, or Adverse Childhood Experiences, study.
“If I’m a person who had a lot of trauma in my early childhood then that’s not just my brain that it affects,” she explains. “It affects my nervous system. If I have a lot of early trauma, I’m predisposed to things like heart disease. This is outside of genetics, this is experiences’ effects on the body, mind and spirit that have repercussions.”
According to Lachmann, the conventional tools of psychology are not always the best tool to fix an emotional problem.
“Cognitive therapy does not singularly resolve a person’s issues, needs, concerns, traumas, histories, desires,” Lachmann explains. “In fact, sometimes, if all you’re doing is talking, sometimes you run the risk of embedding the trauma or the problem further. Think of it in terms of a toolbox. What is in your toolbox that will allow you to heal?”
There are more creative dimensions and tools to support healing and understanding, she says, which could cover any kind of arts, crafts, music, writing, dance and movement. The more tools a person has, the better prepared they will be when meeting unexpected challenges.
“It would be great if we had enough tools and enough support and we lived in a society where it’s acceptable and recognized and even respected that we all have struggles, difficulties, things we are under prepared for in a number of ways,” she says. “To be underprepared is not a crime. It’s not a weakness.”
Lachmann tries to teach children to understand their emotional states and how to change them. Her methods are based on the science of how the brain and mind and body work independently, as well as together.
“I do a lot of work with kids where I talk about brain waves,” Lachmann said. “I look at brain waves with them. They are measurable. A brain experiencing anxiety emits a brain wave that is very different from a brain that is relaxed.
“I can ask kids how they are feeling but you have to work on a vocabulary for that to identify feelings and an understanding of the range of those feelings is really important. I can say to a kid, ‘How’s your day going? Where are your brain waves right now?’
“I try to teach them to say things like, ‘My brain is very used to this pattern,’ or ‘My brain is very used to this neurological pathway. I need to change it because it isn’t working for me.’”
She then works with them through the various arts to start to explore how they can change their thought and behavior patterns, essentially retraining the brain.
“And that’s the good thing about brains, they can be retrained,” Lachmann says. “They are malleable. They are versatile. They can and will reroute signals. You have to be smart enough to recognize it and make a conscious choice.”
The act of creating also causes dopamine to be released in the brain, Lachmann says, which helps to start the process of rewiring the brain to respond to stressors in a more positive, healthy way.
“In this time, we understand neurochemicals better,” she says. “We understand neuropathways better. In knowing those things, it then behooves us to know how to support that in an effective manner.”
For Lachmann, the idea of using the arts to promote mental health rests on the foundational understanding that people function as systems within systems, with the sensory system as our interface with the world outside of ourselves.
“As human beings, we take in information and learn all things through our sensory systems. That word is plural,” she explains. “It’s about systems management.” If you put a coin in a slot, it travels through a channel, it triggers or trips a lever, the lever opens the door, the door hits a spring and then your water bottle rolls out of the drink machine. Systems have an order so you have to pay attention to what you are putting into the system and what you are expecting from the system.
“Your car will not run if it doesn’t have gas. If I have to have my car to get from work to home, and one of my tires is flat, I’m not getting anywhere. I can’t move if I’m out of gas. And oh, by the way, if my oil runs low, there’s going to be a repercussion for that. If I don’t have any water in my radiator, that’s going to stop me too.
“You have to pay attention to how systems operate. And one size does not fit all. But we can understand that there are certain particulars that are required and are necessary for healthy operation.”
A related concept that enables the arts to be an effective tool is what Lachmann describes as our innate wiring for aesthetics.
“You get up every morning and you put on clothes because you like the colors, you like the way they feel,” she says. “You don’t get up in the morning without an awareness of art. You don’t move through a day with interactions with others without having a certain attunement to, not just their words, but the sound of their words and the delivery of their words. We have an aesthetic experience every day, all day. … We’re a sensory system and we are always engaged with color, with form, with design, with balance, with sound, with movement.”
In her work with children, Lachmann helps them understand and use those concepts. To illustrate, she describes a recent interaction with a child experiencing major transitions in her life, including moving to a different state and no longer having custodial visits with her neglectful mother.
“Here’s a kid who’s in so many transitions, has had so much taken away that the kid feels out of control. I’m not going to sit there and have a conversation with her to say, ‘Well, you know it’s only for your own good. You’ll get over it. You just need to tough it out.’ I’ve got to validate the fact that there are a lot of changes, validate the fact that that stuff is hard.
“Then I say, ‘You want to make some art?’ and we get out the scissors. We get out the magazines and make a pocket-sized book of images. In just a few pages, she put in some nice pictures and words that bring her to a better place.
“So what’s happened is I’ve helped that kid create something that she’ll have in her hand when she leaves my office and when she opens it, those images she chose for herself click in her brain and elicit a good memory or a happy feeling. That is so basic.”
Basic but effective — simply and beautifully paired, the arts and education become an ever expanding toolbox for better mental health and happier lives.