Katherine Bennett was born into a family of artists, but has always considered herself more of an “art appreciator” than true artist.
With a background in political science and journalism from Wheaton College, she did not begin to paint regularly until 2008. What began as a hobby quickly grew into a passion, and Bennett trained under William St George, Dianne Paranelli Miller, and Vincent Crotty.
Color and texture figure heavily into Bennett’s work, and her style has evolved away from being strictly representational, a release says. The goal is to evoke the energy of a landscape in the visual experience of the viewer. Bennett’s recent landscapes include images of the ocean during the coronavirus lockdown.
“The water was different- more restless- even as the world seemed to have gone quiet,” she said in the release.
Drawing inspiration from American impressionist Childe Hassam, Bennett also enjoys the work of William Glackens, George Bellows and her first mentor, William St George. All share a love for bold color and texture.
Bennett continues to see herself as an art appreciator as she builds her own collection, and is drawn to work that depicts light in unexpected ways.
“When in doubt, I choose work that makes me feel inspired,” she said.
Bennett’s exhibit will be featured on the Greeneville Arts Council’s website: greenevilleartscouncil.org through September. For more information on this or other exhibits, contact Til Green, director of exhibitions, at 423-329-5366.