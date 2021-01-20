JOHNSON CITY – Bettie Mae Fikes, known as “The Queen of the Blues,” will give a live virtual lecture for East Tennessee State University on Thursday, Jan. 21, at 7 p.m. via Zoom.
This celebrated icon of the 1960s Civil Rights movement has sustained her public activity by frequently performing as a core member of the SNCC Freedom Singers and has graced the stages of Carnegie Hall, the Newport Jazz Festival and the Library of Congress. She is a recipient of the Long Walk to Freedom Award and was recently inducted into the Smithsonian Institute’s “Museum of Tolerance” in an exhibition honoring women of the Civil Rights movement.
A Q&A will follow Fikes’ free public talk, which may be accessed using Zoom ID 957 7364 6411, a release says.
For more information, call Laura Terry, director of Programming and Outreach in ETSU’s Mary V. Jordan Multicultural Center, at 423-439-5872 or email mcstaff@etsu.edu. For disability accommodations, call the ETSU Office of Disability Services at 423-439-8346.