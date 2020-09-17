For the past 10 years, Rocky Sigmon has organized the annual Riding for a Cause, a fundraiser ride for area bikers that has raised money for local cancer patients. This 10th year marks the last for the fundraising ride that Sigmon began as a way to remember and honor his wife, Lisa.
“I started Riding For The Cause after my wife, Lisa, died in 2009,” Sigmon said. “She died of lung cancer. I figured a way to remember her would be to have a ride and help people that have cancer. So we donate our money that we raise to people in the area that have cancer.”
“This actually was my 10th and final year,” he added. “It's all been in memory of my wife. But it's been 10 years. I guess it's time to press on.”
This year the ride raised $1,500. Sigmon said that’s down from the $3,000 raised last year, noting that the COVID-19 pandemic has “slowed things down.” Sixty motorcycles participated, down from last year’s tally of 78.
After leaving Bo Roonie’s, the group took an approximately 90-mile route down Newport Highway, out to Erwin and ending at Sigmon’s home in Jonesborough. After the ride concluded, the group enjoyed a celebration with food and a band, and an auction, which is how the money is raised.
“People can donate, we'll do liquor baskets, a chicken basket,” Sigmon explained. “We get donations from (area businesses) like, say, Hyperion, they will give us a gift certificate that we give away as door prizes, stuff like that.”
The first year, proceeds from the event went to the American Cancer Association Association. The second and third years Sigmon sent it to a local doctor’s office to assist those having trouble paying their bills. Then the group began choosing individuals in the area to send the money to directly.
Sigmon recognized three individuals who formed the core of the team that organized the event.
“Patty Thorton, my wife's sister-in-law, she does a lot every year,” Sigmon said. “She's behind the scenes. She hauls the door prizes around, gets the baskets for auction. She does a lot of that behind the scenes.
“Another lady I'd like to mention is Tabitha Rowe. She's always been my beer girl. I don't sell beer but usually I have beer here and everybody donates on the beer. She's always been the one that handles that.
“The last person I want to mention is Mark Kesterson. I will mention him because he's behind the scene always putting the route together, promoting the event, putting flyers up. He does everything behind the scenes. He doesn't want to take any credit but he's been there for 10 years.”
Though this was the last year for Riding for a Cause, Sigmon and many other bikers will continue to raise money for cancer patients by riding in other events. Sept. 27 will find Sigmon riding with The Peacemakers, based in Blountville, Tennessee, to raise money for Teresa Tabor Vanetteger in Teresa’s Benefit Ride and Poker Run.