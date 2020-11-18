Several events hosted by the Birthplace of Country Music have been announced for November.
Through the Birthplace of Country Music Museum’s affiliation with the Smithsonian, a free virtual lecture series called Pandemic Perspectives: Stories Through Collections will be offered over the coming months starting in November. According to a release, topics include voting and comfort food during a pandemic, museums collecting to record the history of COVID-19, vaccine development, and the Free African Society in Philadelphia, among others. Register online at AmericanHistory.si.edu/pandemic-perspectives.
WBCM Radio Bristol’s popular Farm and Fun Time variety show will stream on the station’s Facebook Live on Thursday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. EST with special musical guests Merle Monroe and The Wildmans. The program will also air at 100.1 FM in the Bristol area and can be accessed on the station’s free mobile app.
Museum Talk, hosted by Head Curator Dr. Rodgers and museum Digital Media, Programming and Exhibit Logistics Manager Scotty Almany, has merged with The Radio Bristol Book Club to take listeners behind-the-scenes at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum and other museums and cultural institutions each week on Radio Bristol. The program will air Thursdays at 11 a.m. EST. The Radio Bristol Book Club, also hosted by Rodgers and Bristol Public Library Executive Director Tonia Kesner, will continue to air on the fourth Thursday of each month during that time slot. On Nov. 19, the Book Club will discuss Woman Walk the Line: How the Women in Country Music Changed Our Lives, followed by an interview with editor Holly Gleason. Listeners may tune in live online via ListenRadioBristol.org or the station’s free mobile app.
The re-scheduled 20th anniversary of Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion will now take place Sept. 10-12, 2021, with many of this year’s would-be headliners on board for next year including Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Tanya Tucker, Blackberry Smoke, and Yola. Deeply discounted early bird weekend passes to the event go on sale Black Friday, Nov. 27, online at BristolRhythm.com and at The Museum Store at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum.
