Did you know that statistics reveal black cats are the least likely to be adopted? Reasons given for not choosing a black cat are because of superstitious beliefs and the want of a brighter colored feline.
It is sad that black cats get a bad rap just because of their coloring. The truth is that black cats are beautiful and sleek. They have great personalities. Owning a black cat is like owning your very own miniature panther! Love knows no color and black cats want a loving home just as much as any other color of cat.
I invite you to visit the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society and meet our adoptable black cats. These ebony colored felines would love to show you that they are just like any other cat that is in search of a purr-fect home! Minnie, Shadow and Toothless, three of our black cats, whose photos accompany this story, are waiting for you!
Fundraiser Continues
We also want to remind everyone that our “Have A Heart” letter was mailed out last week and we are so excited that our tree is looking beautiful with your ornaments. Our “Have A Heart” fundraiser will continue through the month of February.
Each day our shelter provides needed medicine, vaccines, food, spay and neuter surgeries, shelter, and more for the homeless dogs and cats of Greene County. During the entire month of February, we are asking you to consider helping the shelter dogs and cats by contributing to our “Have A Heart” fundraiser. Simply return your heart ornament with your tax-deductible donation by mail or bring it to the adoption center.
Since the ornaments will hang on our Adoption Center “Have A Heart” Tree, feel free to decorate them with photos or drawings of beloved pets. Use your imagination, but be sure to sign the ornament with either your pet’s name or a “people” name.
If you didn’t receive your letter and ornament in the mail, please call our staff at 423-639-4771 and we will mail you one. You can also stop by the adoption center to add your heart to our tree.
Your tax-deductible donation can be mailed to GGCHS, P. O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744, made online at www.gchumanesociety.com/donate/ or by phone 423-639-4771.
As always, we can’t do what we do without your support! Thank you!