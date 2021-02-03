Editor’s note: The following is reprinted with permission from and thanks to the Greene County Genealogical Society for Black History Month. It offers a glimpse into the history of and contributions by the Black community during and after what could be considered our nation’s greatest struggle. The article originally appeared in the Greene County Pioneer, Volume 31 Number 1.
The Emancipation Proclamation was issued on January 1, 1863. Shortly thereafter, multitudes of black men began to enlist. The USC troops were under the command of white Officers. An estimated 180,000 black men served in the War. One in five died.
In 1865, a survey of battlefields, highways and by-ways was made to locate the Union dead. The USC troops were assigned the grim task of recovering the bodies and re-interments began. National Cemeteries were created in 1867. It was the largest reburial effort in U. S. history. Over 303,000 Union men were reinterred into 74 National Cemeteries, with 54% identified by name. Included in that number were 30,000 black soldiers, of whom only one-third could be identified. They were buried in a segregated section. The reburial effort was substantially complete in 1871, costing $3.2 million, the equivalent of $75 million today. [Death and the Civil War, a PBS documentary by Ric Burns, ISBN 978-1-60883-759-5.]
A little known fact that is not taught in schools is after the Civil War was over, the Black Soldiers were assigned the duty to find and retrieve the Union dead for re-interment in the newly created National Cemeteries.
Greene County’s Private Charles Kennedy was one such man. In February 1866, Charles was on duty at the Chickamauga Battle Field. There is little doubt, that Charles among other soldiers in the US Colored Troops were recovering the Union dead for re-interment into a National Cemetery.
Charles returned home to Greeneville after his discharge. He like millions of other Union soldiers, drew a Union pension. Charles never married. He died on October 24, 1896. Charles is buried with a Military Headstone in Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery in the African American section. Two other men, John and Edward Henderson, 1st USC Heavy Artillery, also have Military Headstones there.
One Hundred and twelve men of color who served with the USC Troops are included in the more than 4,100 soldiers researched in Greene County Civil War Soldiers, Volume I. The majority of these men served with the 1st USC Heavy Artillery or the 40th USC Infantry, half of whom were identified from records of the USC Hospital in Greeneville.
Approximately 36 men of color who served with the U. S. Colored Troops are known or are believed to be buried in Greene County. Wesley Cemetery, the first chartered African American Cemetery in Greeneville, chartered in 1886, holds the largest known concentration of these men of color. Several of these men have Military Headstones denoting their service. Some graves are now unmarked.
Although the location has been lost to time, very late in the War a Union hospital for the U. S. Colored Troops was established somewhere in Greene County. It is probable the location was very near the railroad so that transport of wounded and sick soldiers could be more easily accommodated. Most of these men served with the 40th USC Infantry.
The deaths in the Greeneville hospital of over fifty soldiers is recorded in the regimental records. These deaths occurred between April and September 1865. Some of these men were buried in the Knoxville National Cemetery; however, for most no interment or re-interment was recorded. This leaves open a real possibility that there was (and still is) a graveyard for U. S. Colored Troops somewhere in Greene County. Could it possibly be located on West Main Street where the A.M.E. Zion Church purchased a lot in 1870 on ‘Grave Yard Street’?
Some of the black soldiers remained in the Army and became known as the famed Buffalo Soldiers of the American West, including men in the 40th USC Infantry.