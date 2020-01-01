Blue Plate Special, Northeast Tennessee’s most prolific improv comedy troupe, returns Jan. 24 for its monthly residency at The Capitol Theatre of Greeneville.
Showtime is 7 p.m. at the theater, 104 S. Main St. Tickets are $5.
From their first performance at the Blue Moon Dinner Theater in Johnson City on Valentine’s Day 2014, Blue Plate Special has performed all over the region on stages in Kingsport, Asheville, Greeneville, Johnson City, and Knoxville, and has performed in a headlining spot in the Gatlinburg Improv Festival.
After over 100 shows, the group continues to make audiences laugh with a series of short-form improvised scenes, using only audience suggestions to create entirely new worlds and characters.
For more information or to reserve tickets, see capitolgreeneville.org.