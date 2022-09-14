Sure, Robert Cray is a five-time Grammy Award-winning blues singer, guitarist and songwriter.
And yes, he’s released more than 20 acclaimed albums and sold millions worldwide.
He’s also been inducted into the prestigious Blues Hall of Fame and earned the coveted Americana Music Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award for Performance, among his many honors.
But perhaps his most important accolade is that he is a modern-day torchbearer for an older generation of blues legends long gone.
“I’ve played with a lot of the greats, that’s for sure,” Cray, 69, said during a recent telephone interview with The Greeneville Sun before a concert in Philadelphia. “I’d say some of my favorite memories are
playing with Muddy Waters and John Lee Hooker.”
Cray and his band (Richard Cousins, bass; Dover Weinberg, keyboards; and Les Falconer, drums) will be in concert at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center on Sunday, Sept. 18, as he shares his love of blues, soul, rhythm and blues, gospel, and rock and roll. Show time is 7:30 p.m.
With his silky-smooth vocals and clean guitar sound, Cray is considered the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful blues artist of his generation. His hits span the decades and include “Smoking Gun,” “Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark,” “Consequences” and “Right Next Door (Because of Me),” to name a few.
He’s also credited with bridging the gap between blues, soul, and rhythm and blues as well as introducing younger audiences to his many mentors, including Muddy Waters.
“I remember doing seven shows with Muddy Waters as his opening act,” Cray said. “He let me come on stage for the encore and I sang ‘Mannish Boy’ with him. And then, for the Sacramento Blues Festival, he asked me to fill in for one of his guitarists. I have a big photo of that moment that I cherish.”
Cray said he became close friends with Hooker. “We used the same booking agency, so we talked a lot,” he said. “I would get phone calls from him just checking on me.”
Cray has certainly performed with numerous legends throughout the years, but he said a special highlight was performing with the Rolling Stones. Cray shared the stage with them for their Voodoo Lounge Tour. “It was totally intimidating, being on their arena stage learning how to use a big stage,” he said. “They were down-home cats, very cool.”
Cray also shared memories about time spent with another musical icon, blues singer- guitarist Stevie Ray Vaughan, who he performed with the night that Vaughan was killed in a tragic helicopter accident leaving a concert in Wisconsin.
“We were good friends actually,” Cray said. “We met in 1979 after the San Francisco Blues Festival, where we were both performing. We did a few other shows together after that in the Bay area. I have some great photos from that time.”
He shared a story about picking up Vaughan to go to a cookout with mutual friends. “I knocked on the door and Stevie Ray answered wearing a large afro wig and a kimono housecoat
looking like Jimi Hendrix. He was a funny guy! He also was a good guy and a great talent.”
Who does Cray enjoy listening to? He listed Sarah Vaughan, Art Blakey, the Jazz Messengers, Jimi Hendrix, Howlin’ Wolf, Billie Holiday and Otis Rush. “Just whatever sounds good,” he said.
Cray will blend all of his musical influences with his own distinct style at the NPAC show, he said.
“I’ll be playing songs from my 1983 ‘Bad Influence’ album to my latest album, ‘That’s What I Heard,’ which was released in 2020,” Cray said. “The show will feature a little bit of everything in between. We like to cover a lot of different kinds of vehicles – that’s what we call them, vehicles – up tempo, slower blues, ballads, things that rock, and a lot of grooving things. We cover a lot of space between 1983 and now with a lot of different feels.”
Cray said he enjoys mixing it up musically. “It can’t just be chung, a chung, a chung, a chung all night long,” he said, laughing.
He appreciates his fans who are “there for it all,” he said. “My fans are great. I love seeing the grandparents, the parents, the kids – all ages - at my shows.”
Cray said the band tours pretty much year-round, averaging about 120 shows a year. The current leg of this tour ends Oct. 2, then picks back up a couple of weeks later, running into November. “Then we’ll take a break till the top of the year,” he said.
Cray — equally celebrated as a guitarist, singer and songwriter — said he doesn’t really have a preference as to which role he enjoys most. “I like songwriting, singing and playing guitar all the same,” he said. “I just think it’s important to write what you feel, sing what you feel, and play how you feel. It all goes together.”
Each concert is different, depending on how he feels that night, he noted. “I think all musicians would say that,” Cray said. “If I played the same song twice on consecutive nights — which I do — they would both be very different with a different tempo. I would sing it differently and play my solo differently. That’s what makes it interesting. Solos would all be the same otherwise: chung, a chung, a chung, a chung. That would get old.”
Cray said he has no plans to slow down, even as he approaches 50 years in the music business. “I’ve been performing since 1974,” he said. “Wow! It doesn’t feel that long, but we have a lot of miles under our belts. Time flies, like they say, when you’re having fun – and we do have fun.”
Tickets for Robert Cray's upcoming show at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center start at $35. They are available online at www.npacgreeneville.com, in person at the NPAC box office, or by phone at 423-638-1679.