The Bristol Sessions Super Raffle is only a few weeks away. Over $250,000 in prizes will be given away including four new vehicles, jewelry, a motorcycle, a vacation, lots of cash, and much more, a release says.
Only 5,000 tickets are available for purchase, and each ticket gives participants two chances to win. The Raffle will be held Sept. 12 from noon-4 p.m., with prize winners to be announced every five minutes.
According to the release, proceeds benefit the Birthplace of Country Music Museum, which provides educational and public programming; shares engaging exhibits, arts and culture, and other resources; preserves local and regional heritage; serves as an economic and tourism driver; and so much more.
Visit raffle.bristolsessionssuperraffle.org for more information or to enter.