Chef Jordan Greene of Brumley’s Restaurant and Lounge at the General Morgan Inn is celebrating spring and summer with new menu offerings.
He showcased several of the new Brumley’s menu items Friday morning atop the GMI terrace during a live TV broadcast of “Daytime Tri-Cities.” The chef also took time to speak with the Greeneville Sun about the dishes and some of the inspiration behind them.
“Stepping into spring and summer, I felt it was time to change up the menu a little bit,” Greene said.
Much of the inspiration for his food dishes stem from his childhood of growing up in Greene County, the chef said, adding that his mother and grandmother laid the foundation for his love of cooking and taught him many vital components to preparing tasty dishes.
He later moved to Omaha, Neb., where he continued his culinary education from expert chefs for a couple of years and then brought his knowledge back home to Greeneville.
Brumley’s Famous Chicken Salad has made a return to the restaurant’s menu, Greene said.
“We’re bringing back the chicken salad sandwich,” he said. “We used to serve it for lunch, and we would quickly sell out of it. We’re now offering it on the dinner menu full time.”
“I love a good chicken salad any day of the week, especially when your croissant is butter-toasted,” he said.
Greene said he uses honey as a primary sweetner in the chicken salad and adds toasted pecans and grapes for added sweetness. He serves it with sweet potato fries.
Appalachian Spring Ravioli is new to the Brumley’s dinner menu.
The pasta dish features spinach, bourbon-glazed carrots and lemon-cream sauce with basil pesto. “You can’t go wrong with that,” Greene said.
Another new item is Chili-Lime Salmon, served with smashed baby potatoes and grilled asparagus.
Two new desserts have been added to the menu as well, including one named after Donald Batson, the late father of Brumley’s sous chef Micah Batson.
“His nickname was Sunshine and his favorite dessert was banana split,” Greene said of the elder Batson who passed away last year.
“This dessert, called Sunshine’s Banana Split, was built just how he would have loved it,” Greene added.
It features banana gelato, chocolate ganache, bourbon caramel, strawberry sauce, candied pecans, and country-style vanilla ice cream.
Greene said fresh bananas aren’t used in the dessert, rather it contains banana chips.
BLACKBERRY SORBET
Another new dessert being offered at Brumley’s is the Blackberry Sorbet. It features Phoenix Pharmacy blackberry sorbert, Muddy Pond honey granola, coconut cream, and fresh blackberries.
Located at 111 N. Main St., in the General Morgan Inn in downtown Greeneville, Brumley’s offers traditional American fare with an “upscale flair,” officials note.
To view the entire menu, visit https://www.generalmorganinn.com/pages/brumley-s-daily-menu-publisher .
BRUMLEY’S HOURS
Brumley’s is currently open for dinner hours only Tuesdays through Saturdays, from 5-9 p.m.
For additional details and updates, visit the Brumley’s Restaurant and Lounge page on Facebook.