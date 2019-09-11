Life as a stray is difficult. But when you have no choice but to roam the streets alone, suffering the pain of a gunshot wound, life is also a constant, tiring struggle against the odds.
Late in the evening on Aug. 24, a brindle and white Staffordshire terrier mix wandered into Shawn and Catherine Lowe’s yard. The family recognized it, having previously spotted it in their neighborhood. But that night, it appeared to have bullet wounds through the neck.
Not knowing whether he had an owner — though they suspected not, as he was also emaciated and flea-ridden — they called the Greene County Sheriff’s Department for help.
When deputies arrived and saw the dog’s condition, they alerted Greene County Animal Control and the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society. Animal Control Officer Dustin Lawson picked up this pitiful boy and transported him to the James H. “Jim” Eagle Animal Control Facility, where I met them.
As soon as I saw his condition, I contacted Dr. Doug Woolsey at Greene County Veterinary Hospital. It was obvious this dog needed immediate medical care.
It was also obvious that this boy needed a name — that would be “Bullet.”
After examining Bullet, Dr. Woolsey determined he’d indeed been shot. The bullet had entered and exited his neck, leaving wounds on both sides. Surgery to clean and repair Bullet’s neck was needed.
I’m happy to report that Bullet came through his surgery just fine, and after a week at the veterinary hospital, he was released to the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society where he began recovering in our care.
Bullet had temporary drain tubes in his neck and is on medication, but he’s healing well and expected to make a full recovery.
Bullet is very lucky to have survived his life on the streets. We can only imagine how terrified he must have been and how badly he must have hurt.
If anyone has any information about Bullet’s shooter, please contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Department at 423-798-1800.
There’s more happy news about Bullet to share, though.
Since no owner has come forward to claim Bullet, I’m happy to announce that the Lowe family, who first discovered him, have decided to adopt him. They have given him a new name: Eugene.
They will help Eugene recover and heal from his injuries and keep him safe so he will never be neglected and mistreated again. He will live a life indoors, on the couch, with a family that loves him, like he deserves.
The Lowe family had been visiting him at the vet’s office, and upon their arrival, he’d get excited and wag his tail. He knows that they love and care for him.
Eugene went home on Aug. 31.
HELP THE ‘BULLET FUND’The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society would like to ask for your help with Bullet’s surgery and other medical expenses we’ve incurred. We are committed to caring for severely injured, homeless dogs and cats. Your support and generosity are the reason we are able to help these animals in need.
Thank you!
To make a donation by check, make it payable to the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society and note it is for “Bullet Fund.” Mail your donation to: GGCHS, P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744.
You can also call 423-639-4771 after noon Tuesday to Saturday to make a donation by the phone; visit the Adoption Center at 950 Hal Henard Road during business hours; or donate online at gchumanesociety.com/donate.
Make sure to note that your donation is for the “Bullet Fund.”
I want to thank the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, Animal Control Officer Dustin Lawson, the Lowe family, Dr. Doug Woolsey and supporters and staff of the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society for help getting Bullet safe and healthy. We are so thankful that he is going to recover and live the life he deserves!
As always, thank you for supporting YOUR Humane Society!