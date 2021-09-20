The Camp Creek Ruritan Music Festival will be help Saturday at Camp Creek Memorial Park, 2999 Camp Creek Road. Admission is free.
At 5 p.m., organizers will begin serving food, and the music will start around 6 pm. Barbecue, hot dog and soup bean meals will be available to purchase.
Organizers will have several raffle items and will have a silent auction for cakes and pies. The cakes and pies will be made by some of Camp Creek's best cooks, organizers said.
The musical lineup is Ricker’s Pickers accompanied by Eric Bowman, Tyler Norton and Lonesome Pine.
Organizers invite people to bring your lawn chairs for a night of “good food, great music and fun."