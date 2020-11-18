Donald Jackson was born and raised in Middlesboro, Kentucky. He joined the U.S. Army after graduating high school and lived most of his life in Amarillo, Texas, before moving to Greeneville eight years ago. He earned a bachelor of science degree in electronic technology from Wayland Baptist University in Plainview, Texas. He retired from the Pantex munitions plant where he worked in facility maintenance, and from the Army Reserve were he had been an instructor with Army Reserve School System.