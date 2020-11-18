I had my first experience with a canoe when I was 16-years-old, at Big Ridge State Park. A friend and I would rent a canoe there from time to time and make S turns down the lake as we tried to learn to paddle efficiently and in a straight line. Later, I bought a used 15-foot long Grumman and, with the aid of a good guide book, I learned how to properly operate a canoe. I used it quite a bit while living in Texas, but had not canoed very much since returning to East Tennessee.
Then in 2017, my friend John Redmon mentioned that he had always wanted to canoe the boundary waters between Minnesota and Canada and asked if I would go on a canoe trip with him. I agreed, on the condition that he would do most of the carrying on the portages, as I was recovering from surgery. I could paddle with no problem, but could not carry a very big load. He agreed, and the planning began.
John researched the various outfitters and settled on Way To Go Canoe Outfitters in Ely Minnesota. We decided that we wanted to book our trip in October to avoid the mosquito season and enjoy the fall colors of the trees. John booked the trip and we began preparations.
We selected one man tents and self-inflating air mattresses. We already had sleeping bags rated to -20 degrees F. Next on the list was lightweight rain gear and wellington boots. We had a small Coleman stove and a cook set, and selected clothing and sundry other items that we thought we would need on the trip.
We drove to Minnesota through Michigan, taking the bridge across to the Upper Peninsula. We made a stop at Da Yoopers Tourist Trap in Ishpenning on the second day of our drive, then went on in to Ely, spending that night at Way To Go’s cabin. The next day we went over our rental with our outfitter Jeff Hway.
He made several useful suggestions, including taking a backpacker’s stove and fuel instead of the Coleman and a light weight cook set. He suggested lightening our load and we followed most of his suggestions. We took more clothing than we needed and left an ax that we had planned to take. Jeff and his wife Donna had planned meals for us, each properly packaged and labeled. We chose to rent a kevlar canoe because it weighed about half the weight of an aluminum canoe. This turned out to be a good choice.
The next morning we loaded the canoe, made sure that we had all the required permits in hand and departed the camp. We took a map with a circular route that Jeff had helped us select, and a shorter route should we wish to spend more time in the camp grounds and less time paddling and carrying.
Our first day on the water was spent cruising three lakes and carrying between them. The portages are marked on the maps and are usually easy to see when you get within 100 yards of them but you must be able to relate a map to the terrain to find them. Fortunately both of us were familiar with maps, so we usually hit the take out points close enough that we did not have to search for them.
While on the first lake we passed by a family of otters, who poked their heads well out of the water to watch the strange creatures invading their realm. We stopped at a camp site for a lakeside lunch and spent a little time exploring an island. Our last portage allowed us to input about half a mile from a campsite so we were able to set up well before dark. You are required to stay at designated camp sites, which have prepared fire rings and toilets. This keeps the waters from being contaminated and allows a safe camp fire, as well as having level, brush free places to pitch your tents.
We spent the next four days cruising along the lakes, enjoying the scenery and the wildlife that we encountered. At one of our camps a red fox came into camp and wanted to pal around with us. I suspect that campers had been feeding him all summer. I told him that his coat was starting to become prime fur and that he was sure to end up as part of someone’s coat if he didn’t quit hanging around camps, but I am not sure that he believed me.
We had one day of light rain, which made for a slow day of traveling and a soggy camp, otherwise the weather was fair and cool. Donna had predicted that we would not eat all of the food that we packed, and she was correct. We were never hungry, but our appetites were not as big as we had expected. We did eat enough that the load got lighter each day, and the canoe had a little more distance from the gunnels to the water. This was most comforting one afternoon when the wind came up and the waves got big.
Our last day was an easy day of paddling down one lake, then a portage to another lake where there was a permanent camp with a telephone. We called Donna and told her where we were heading and she sent Jeff to meet us at the takeout. We two old men had spent a week in the wilderness with no cell phone, no TV or radio and no one to help us if we got into any trouble. We came home with our muscles sore and our spirits refreshed.
If I were to make the same trip again — and I might — I would take fewer clothes and less food. I would take fishing gear, as the two anglers we passed on the third day were having a ball catching small mouth bass, and I would take a small axe.
I’m grateful to Jeff and Donna Hway for the great advice that they gave us on our route and our equipment and for the great service that they provide. They contributed to a delightful experience and helped John fulfill a lifetime dream.