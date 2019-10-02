Cantemus Women’s Choir will present the fall concert “Wake Me A Song” on Sunday at 7 p.m. at Waverly Road Presbyterian Church in Kingsport.
The choir will perform pieces such as Andrea Ramsey’s Wake Me a Song,” Franz Joseph Haydn’s “O Praise the Lord with Heart and Voice,” and David Brunner’s “I Am in Need of Music,” which all feature texts about music and singing, a news release said.
Two “mouth music” pieces will be featured, highlighting the Gaelic style characterized by nonsense lyrics set to a rhythm, resulting in a cheerful, lighthearted sound. The choir will also perform a variety of music ranging from Brahms to the Beatles.
Cantemus is conducted by Kingsport resident Patricia Denmark, who founded the choir in 2014. Denmark is also Assistant Choir Director at Dobyns-Bennett High School and Music Director for St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church.
Cantemus will be accompanied by Bryan Underwood, who is currently the accompanist for Appalachian Men’s Ensemble and Voices of the Mountains. Underwood is also Staff Accompanist for Emory & Henry College and leads the Music and Worship Ministries at State Street United Methodist Church in Bristol.