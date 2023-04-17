Cantemus, the Tri-Cities premiere women’s choir, is coming to Greeneville.
The group will present the second concert of their ninth season, entitled “Women of Note," on Sunday, May 7, at First Presbyterian Church of Greeneville. The performance will begin at 4 p.m.
"This concert features music for women’s voices by women composers from Hildegard of Bingen to Elaine Hagenberg," a news release notes.
"In this carefully programmed concert by Artistic Director, Patty Denmark, director of Choral Activities at Dobyns-Bennett High School, the choir seeks to present music from several different time periods that were composed or arranged by women," the release adds.
"Original melodies feature texts from Wendell Berry’s 'The Peace of Wild Things,' George Matheson’s 'O Love That Wilt Not Let Me Go,' and W. B. Yeats’ 'The Lake Isle of Innisfree.'"
Additionally, the choir" is honored to present 'Who’s That Woman in the Mirror' by local composer Evelyn Pursley-Kopitzke," the releae adds.
Cantemus is working with collaborative artists Bryan Underwood on piano, Georgia Sinko on cello, and Jay Oberfeitinger, on percussion. Oberfeitinger is the South Greene band director.
In addition to the Greeneville performance, "Women of Note" will also be presented in Bristol, Virginia on Saturday, May 13, at State Street United Methodist Church. Show time is 7 p.m.