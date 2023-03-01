Attention, Muggles! The Capitol Theatre solemnly swears to be up to no good the weekend of March 18-19 for its first movie marathon featuring all eight of the spellbinding Harry Potter films.
It’s sure to be bloody brilliant and, before long, you too will be putting on the Sorting Hat, grabbing your wand, and shouting “Expecto Patronum” with all the other Potterheads.
The marathon will be a nearly 20-hour descent into movie magic, according to David Horton, the theater’s executive director, who said he is a “huge” fan of the charming film franchise.
“I always have been,” he said. “My daughter was Harry’s age when the first book came out, and I read it to her. We ended up reading every one of the books together and watching – and owning – all of the films. My family even had a huge, themed birthday party for her. We rented a huge place in Gatlinburg, decorated every room from the Potterverse – the kitchen became Honeydukes, one room was Gringott’s Bank, the bathroom upstairs had Moaning Myrtle in it. And, we hid Horcruxes throughout the property that people had to find. I think ‘Harry Potter’ is the best produced and performed franchise in history.”
The films — based on J.K. Rowling’s best-selling fantasy novels — chronicle the magical adventures of young wizard Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) and his best friends Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint) and Hermione Granger (Emma Watson) at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Together, with dozens of other iconic characters, they battle the evil dark wizard Lord Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes).
The series includes: “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets,” “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban,” “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire,” “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix,” “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince,” “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1” and “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2.”
The theater marathon kicks off with the first four movies on Saturday, March 18, at noon, lasting till around 11 p.m. “These movies are where Harry and the wizarding world are introduced, Lord Voldemort rises, and things start to go badly,” Horton explained.
The final four films will continue the next day, on Sunday, March 19, starting at 1 p.m. and ending around 11 p.m. Horton described these as “decidedly darker and a bit more mature than the first four with higher stakes and a great ending.”
Horton said he believes the movies remain popular today, nearly 22 years after the first movie was released, because of the compelling storylines. “They tell the classic hero’s journey of a young boy who doesn’t even know his destiny, but has to forge ahead and save the world,” he said. “I think one of the biggest appeals is that the wizarding world co-exists alongside ours; that makes it strangely compelling. Anyone could be a wizard. And, it’s a basic good-versus-evil story with clear-cut villains and heroes.”
His personal favorite of the Harry Potter movies is “Goblet of Fire.” “I think Radcliffe is great in it,” Horton said. “It expands the universe greatly with other schools, we get to see Death Eaters and, of course, it is essentially the birth of Lord Voldemort.”
If you don’t have time to watch all of the movies, Horton suggests starting with “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” and/or “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.” “It’s a toss-up,” he said. “One sets up the world so beautifully and is a good start for someone. And, the other expands it and amps up the villains.”
The marathon is open to all ages, although Horton noted that it will be a “long event.”
“Movie-goers are welcome to come and go throughout the day,” he said. “It’s a movie pass so they can be stamped to get back in at any time.”
There will be 15-20 minute breaks between each movie, Horton added. “There’s also plenty of room so you can stand up or walk around during the movie if needed,” he said.
As an added treat, the theater’s lobby will be decorated with Harry Potter memorabilia (mostly from the Horton family’s private collection). “Movie-goers will be transported to the magical world of this amazing franchise,” said Horton, who previously worked as a Disney Imagineer in Tokyo and Glendale, Calif.
Horton said he was fortunate to visit some of the original movie sets in London, including the Great Hall, the Harry Potter house on Privet Drive, the Ministry of Magic, and the actual Hogwarts miniature. “But the word miniature is a misnomer because it is like 12 feet tall and 18 feet wide. It is the miniature they actually used in filming.”
For the marathon, Horton plans to display a few of the animals from the movies like Hedwig and Bowtruckle as well as the Sorting Hat, several wands including Sirius Black’s wand and Lucius Malfoy’s wand and walking stick, and the Monster Book of Monsters. “They will be presented in a theatrical way in the lobby with special lighting,” he said.
Wizarding-ware and wands are optional for the weekend, but are highly encouraged, Horton said. (Don’t forget: The wand chooses the wizard!)
Unsure of what to wear? He suggests “robes, school uniforms with house colors, or any ‘fancy’ clothes with a wand in hand will make you a wizard in appearance.”
The theater will have a daily costume contest with prizes, movie trivia with prizes, special giveaways, and concession discounts for costumed fans.
If you get hungry, Top Dog Hot Dog Stand will be set up outside the theater both days, and concessions will also be available inside the theater (try the Butterbeer, a popular drink in the movies that tastes like butterscotch cream soda).
Tickets are $20 for a single-day pass or $30 for a weekend pass. Tickets may be purchased in advance online at https://capitoltheatre.ticketleap.com/harry-potter---movie-marathon-weekend/ or at the theater, located at 104 S. Main St. in Historic Downtown Greeneville. Tickets also will be sold at the door on show days.
Doors and concessions will open 30 minutes before the start time each day. For more information, call the Capitol at 423-638-1300.