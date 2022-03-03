Greene County’s own Paint Creek Blu, along with special guests The Color 7, will be in concert at the Capitol Theatre on March 12.
Showtime is 8 p.m. at the historic venue in downtown Greeneville.
Paint Creek Blu dishes out a taste of psychedelic blues-rock with its own southern flavor. Its members include Serena Belva Yarber on lead vocals, Herb Rupert and Rex Seay on guitars and vocals, Lonnie Picklesimer on bass, and Danny Bigay on drums. All are veteran musicians who cut their teeth on the sounds of the late 1960s and 1970s through their membership in such acts as Atlanta Rhythm Section, Michelle Malone, Shiloh, Rigel and the Toby Jugg Band.
“We came up with the name (Paint Creek Blu) when we first started recording together back in 2018,” guitarist Herb Rupert says. “Our drummer lives next to Paint Creek on Viking Mountain Road. The name came from that locale, along with a version of the word blue. We all have had a strong blues influence in our musical lives that comes through in our music.”
At Paint Creek Blu’s core is a strong passion for true rock and roll — and a desire not just to make music sound good — but great, a bio from the band says.
“There is a chemistry between all the members, and there is no substitute for that,” the bio reads. “Serena Belva Yarber’s voice is passionate, sultry, and hauntingly reminiscent of Grace Slick, yet Serena has found her own estimable path to personal expression always at the service of the songs she sings.”
The band has a robust catalog of original music which is rooted, as they aptly describe, “in the free-spirited sonic vibe of the 60s and 70s,” but also possesses “a modernized stance that allows for the energy and tension of today’s life to filter through.”
Each member of Paint Creek Blu contributes to the band’s songwriting efforts, resulting in what they call “a melting pot of music that melds their formidable talent, backgrounds, and life history into a feast of significant, individualized rock music.”
Show opener The Color 7 has been successfully making its mark on the Greeneville music scene and beyond since forming in 2014. The band now enjoys a large following of dedicated fans at each performance.
“We play a diverse mixture of original music, and cover songs from every era in rock music from the 60s to the present,” says band member Ron Hensley, who lends his vocal and guitar talents to the Color 7. Seasoned drummer Chris Tarlton (widely known as a member of Scull Soup) and talented bassist Paul McCray round out the lineup for the musical project.
Hensley describes the band’s music as “heavily influenced by classic rock with some alternative thrown in.
“We try to mix every song up a little bit differently,” he adds.
The Color 7 is scheduled for an hour-long set at the show with several original tunes planned.
Tickets for the upcoming concert are $20 in advance or $25 at the door.
For more information, visit capitolgreeneville.org or call the Capitol Theatre box office at 423-638-1300.