A new program, Greene County Veterans Burial Fund, was launched Jan. 1, 2020, to help veterans in need of defraying funeral expenses through the sale of Greenie T-Balls.
The program was set up by Jeffers Funeral Services and the makers of Greenie T-Balls, a release says.
Kyle Moore, owner of Captain D’s Seafood Restaurant, 245 E. Andrew Johnson Hwy., and Pizza Inn, 275 E. Andrew Johnson Hwy., has joined with other local businesses to raise funds for the burial fund. Greenie T-Balls are on display and being sold at both locations. The ornaments sell to the public for a donation of $8 each.
For more than ten years Greenie T-Balls have been sold to benefit non-profit organizations. The ornaments are handmade from new and recycled cards donated by the public and organizations, to make the Christmas and all-occasion balls. Specialty balls such as those for the military, schools and Tennessee balls and some Christmas images are printed.
Greenie T-Balls being offered for sale are: various Christmas balls; orange and white Tennessee balls; Army, including Army Viet Nam veterans; Marine, and Marine Viet Nam veterans; Navy, Air Force; Coast Guard; South Greene Rebels; Greeneville Devils; Chuckey Doak Black Knights; North Greene Huskies; and West Greene Buffaloes.
They can be purchased through the end of December at Artistic Printers, 2475 Snapps Ferry Road; Broyles General Store, 703 W. Main Street; Corley’s Pharmacy, 1004 Snapps Ferry Road; Double D Tire, 403 E. Bernard Ave.; Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Services, 208 N. College Street; and Waggin’ Tails, 420 E. Bernard Ave.
In Previous years, the sales of Greenie T-Balls have generated thousands of dollars to benefit such organizations as the Greene County Honor Guard, animal rescues, tornado victims, fire victims, Cancer Society, Voluntary Services at the VAMC at Mountain Home and more.
Donations of any kind of cards can be dropped off at Corley’s Pharmacy on Snapps Ferry Road. For information about the Greene County Veterans Burial Fund or eligibility requirements, a veteran or family member can contact Justin Jeffers at Jeffers Cremation and Funeral Services, 208 N. College Street, Greeneville, or by calling 423-639-2141.