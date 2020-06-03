The Caravan of Love wound its way between more than a dozen first responder agencies and health care facilities Thursday, in a show of support and appreciation for those essential workers. The parade of about two dozen cars, busses and “old-timey” cars was co-sponsored by Life Care Center of Greeneville and Greeneville/Greene County Senior Resource Network.
“It is a community event that we did to reach out to the essential workers to show our appreciation,” said Beverly Painter, director of business development at Life Care.
Recipients of the caravan’s show of love and support expressed appreciation.
“Our staff has been overwhelmed by the support of our local community during this unprecedented time. These acts of kindness and support really help our team know that the work they do every day is important and appreciated,” Tammy Albright, chief executive officer of Greeneville Community Hospital, said.
“I think that’s a great thing. A lot of times we’re behind the scenes and people don’t see what we do. It’s nice that they thought enough to honor us with this. We thank them,” said Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt.
He added, “Even in these challenging times, our officers have been right here on the front lines. I’m thankful for all the staff, especially the jail staff and nurses who took precautions and screened everyone coming in.”
Dozens of residents at the health care facilities along the routes gathered outside, according to social distancing guidelines, to enjoy the parade.
The caravan left from the Walmart parking lot on a route that included Durham Hensley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, John Reed Assisted Living Facility, Brookdale of Greeneville Assisted Living Facility, Plaza Towers, Signature Healthcare, Greeneville Fire Department on Summer, Greene County 911, Greene County EMS on Coolidge, Laughlin Health Care Center, Life Care Center of Greeneville, Morning Pointe Assisted Living Facility, Greeneville Community Hospital East, Greeneville City Police Station and Greene County Police Station.
Participants represented ALPS Adult Day Services, Alzheimer’s Tennessee, Amedisys Home Health & Hospice, Avalon Home Health, Brookdale Senior Living, Caris Healthcare, Kindred at Home, Life Care Center, Morning Pointe Assisted Living, Smokey Mountain Home Health & Hospice, UT Home Health and The Greeneville Sun.
The Greeneville Police Department provided an escort as a traffic safety measure.
“With the way things have been lately with the pandemic, it is an honor for the Greeneville Police Department to play a small part in bringing joy and showing thanks to our local first responders and health care facilities,” said Greeneville Police Sgt. Joe Prokop, adding, “For many of our local elderly residents, we hope that this gesture will brighten their day and let them know that they are not forgotten!”