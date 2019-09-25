The George L. Carter Railroad Museum at East Tennessee State University will feature the history of coal and timber train transportation in the Appalachian region for September’s Heritage Day on Saturday.
The museum, open only on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. focuses on a specific railroad, type of railroad, or the railways of a particular U.S. region every last Saturday of the month.
“The business of coal, coke and limestone mined out of the Appalachian region literally built American success in both peace and wartime,” Geoff Stunkard, Heritage Days coordinator said. “These were real men working in adverse and dangerous conditions, and this day honors them and their descendants. The rail lines that stretched into the hollers remain favorites for many people in the Tri-Cities, and a lot of our regional railroading owes its continued existence to that business,” said Stunkard.
A press release from the museum said visitors on Saturday will see replicas in action thanks to the Mountain Empire Model Railroaders (MEMR) club and the George L. Carter Chapter of the National Railway Historical Society.
The museum can be identified by a flashing railroad-crossing signal at the back entrance to the Campus Center Building. Visitors should enter ETSU’s campus from State of Franklin Road onto Jack Vest Drive and continue east toward 176 Ross Drive, adjacent to the flashing RR crossing sign.