Central Ballet Theatre of Greeneville will present its newest original ballet, entitled "Genesis: The Promise Begins,"on Jan. 27-29 at Tusculum University.
Based on the biblical book of Genesis, the ballet's theme verse is Genesis 50:20: “As for you, you meant evil against me; but God meant it for good, to bring to pass, as it is this day, to save the lives of many people.”
"Because the book is so long, the ballet promotes six promises the Lord God made to Man, thus reducing the stage production of Genesis to a reasonable length," officials note in a news release.
"The ballet is full of thought-provoking insight coupled with amazing sets and brings the Biblical stories from the book alive, igniting the imagination of all ages," the release adds.
Divided into six parts, the ballet covers the biblical stories of: Creation, Noah's Ark, Babel, Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, and Joseph. Narration explains the story as it is danced.
The cast includes 104 performers. The youngest members are three years old while the oldest participant just turned 80, officials say.
"While some dancers are brand new to the stage, many advanced ballet dancers have been in multiple CBT productions," the CBT news release says.
"Genesis includes mostly neoclassical and contemporary ballet, along with an amazing array of modest, colorful costumes — most made by local seamstresses," the release adds.
Being part of Tusculum University’s Acts, Arts, and Academia line-up allows CBT to build large sets and rehearse at the theater in January.
“The ballet is a wonderful community effort between multiple artists, dancers, technical directors, builders, and volunteers converging together to make something bigger than themselves,” CBT’s Artistic Director, Lori Ann Sparks explains in the release.
“Tusculum University holds a huge part in making that happen," Sparks adds. "We are so grateful.”
For every minute of this two-hour ballet, there have been 150 hours of work in preparation for the shows, she notes.
his includes story-writing, auditioning, setting scenes, rehearsals, music selection, costuming, set building, writing a bible study (available from loriannsparks@gmail.com), lighting design, and artwork on sets.
Backstage manager Blair Berry comments, “CBT considers their work a gift to the community,” and her co-director Jenny Henry agrees saying, “We love to have support by BIG audiences, so please attend this fun and exciting show!”
With the retirement of Dillon Davis, Central Ballet Theatre brings in two new professional male dancers to dance leading roles.
Fred Davis is founder, president and artistic director of Tennessee Dance Theatre in Chattanooga. He has danced with many companies including Ballet Tuscon, San Jose’ Dance Theatre, American Midwest Ballet, Connecticut Ballet, and Neville Dance Theatre.
Kevin Arredondo, flying in from Mississippi, danced for Marigny Opera Ballet, studied at Belmont University, and guest dances throughout the United States.
Performances will be held on the Tusculum University campus in the Marilyn duBrisk Theatre inside the Annie Hogan Byrd Auditorium.
Show times will be: Friday, Jan. 27, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 28, at 2 and 7 p.m., and Sunday, Jan. 29, at 2 p.m.
General admission tickets are $10 adults and $5 for students and senior adults.
Tickets are available at the General Morgan Inn, Catalyst Coffee Company and The GreeneHouse or by calling 423-588-1215.