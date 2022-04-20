”Beauty is in the eye of the beer holder.” — Kinky Friedman
In case you missed it, we recently celebrated National Beer Day on April 7. There are so many national holidays to celebrate, that it’s easy to miss one.
National Beer Day is an important one for all the beer drinkers out there. Beer has many diverse flavor profiles and is not only a tasty drink, but it is also good to cook with, even though the serious beer drinker might think of this as a form of blasphemy.
National Beer Day is a day when we can raise our glass and toast to the oldest and most respected of all fermented beverages. People have been drinking beer for over 7,000 years and is the world’s most consumed alcoholic drink. Only water and tea are drunk more than beer.
There is a plethora of beer recipes to try, a chocolate stout milkshake topped with bacon crumbles to grilled beer braised brats to beef and Guinness stew and Guinness stout chocolate brownies.
With the summer grilling season soon approaching, the recipe that I recommend is beer can grilled chicken. Cheers!
GRILLED BEER CAN CHICKEN
4-5 servings
Ingredients:
1 4-5 pound whole chicken
2 tablespoons olive oil
1-12 ounce can of beer (anything but light beer) opened and half full
1 tablespoon kosher salt
1 tablespoon minced dry Rosemary
1 tablespoon black pepper
1 teaspoon dried mustard
1 teaspoon smoked paprika
Prepare the grill. If you are using charcoal, put the coals on one side of the grill. If you are using a gas grill, turn on only half of the burners.
In a small bowl combine the oil, salt, Rosemary, pepper, mustard and paprika. Rub all over the chicken.
Put the chicken over the can of beer so that the bird is sitting upright and the can is in the cavity.
Grill over indirect heat keeping the chicken stable. Cover the grill and cook for an hour, or until a meat thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the thigh reads at least 165 degrees.
Turn off grill and let rest for ten minutes. Then carefully move the chicken to a tray.
Serve with potato salad and steamed fresh vegetables.
Send any comments, questions or recipe requests to Chef Mary at: msgolde@yahoo.com.