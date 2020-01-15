Last week, our feature story in Accent was a feature story to help Chester find a “furever” home and we are happy to announce that he was adopted to a wonderful couple. Chester had been at the adoption center for 9 months and deserved his “happy ever after.” We have gotten updates that Chester is doing great and loves playing with his toys. We wish Chester a happy life and many smiles with his new people! Thank you to the Greeneville Sun for helping us get adoptions for the homeless dogs and cats in our care.
Because of you, so many homeless dogs and cats found loving homes this past year, including dogs like Jesse, a scared stray dog that was found by church members this past year, starving and living under the church porch. After a stray hold and a story in Accent, she found a wonderful home where she will never worry again.
Cats like shelter cat Vernon, who came in to the Humane Society in urgent need of vet care, are another example. Vernon is doing great and officially our adoption center cat. Your support allows us to care for shelter dogs and cats like Jesse and Vernon until a good home can be found for them. Your support gives them a chance for a new life and we thank you.
Fundraiser Success
Our annual Trim-A-Tree fundraiser was a huge success and we have you to thank! Your support gives the homeless dogs and cats of Greene County a second chance. Haven’t made your donation yet? No problem! Your tax-deductible donation can be mailed to the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society, P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744, or online at gchumanesociety.com/donate/. You can also donate by calling us at (423) 639-4771. Your donation will help change the life of an unwanted and unloved dog or cat.
Our month of December ended with 127 adoptions. These dogs and cats are now living in loving homes or with rescues. Your kind generosity changed the life of each of these dogs and cats and, because we ensure that each one is spayed or neutered, a positive impact is made on the overpopulation of dogs and cats in Greene County.
We would love for you to come visit the Adoption Center at the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society and spend time with the dogs and cats. The animals enjoy meeting visitors and volunteers. One or two might even give you a bark or meow of thanks for your part in getting them safe. Even better, you may just find your next best friend.
Our dedicated staff is available to answer any questions you may have. Don’t hesitate to call us at 423-639-4771. Business hours are Tuesday through Friday noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday noon to 4 p.m.
You can also follow us on our Facebook page which posts updates on what is going on at the shelter. Find us on Facebook at “Friends of Greeneville-Greene County TN Humane Society.” To view our adoptable pets, go to our website at gchumanesociety.com and click on the adoptable pet link.
Again, thank you for all you do to help us care for many homeless dogs and cats in Greene County. You are a big part of what we are able to do.
Thank you from all of us at the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society!