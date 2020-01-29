Anna and Melissa Blake read books aloud with students during the annual Read Across America event to raise awareness of and dispel stigmas about hearing impairment. Here is a list of some of their favorite children’s books about being deaf or hard of hearing:
”Dad and Me in the Morning” by Patricia Lakin
”Dina the Deaf Dinosaur” by Carole Addabbo
”Let’s Hear It For Almigal” by Wendy Kupfer
”Freddy and the Fairy” by Julia Donaldson
”The Sound of All Things” by Myron Uhlberg
”Harmony Hears A Hoot” by Fara Augustover
- ”I See the Crowd Roar” by Dr. Joseph C Roetheli
- ”The William Hoy Story” by Nancy Churnin
- ”Silent Star” by Bill Wise
(non-fiction)