The 21st annual Chocolate Fantasy and Dessert Delights fundraiser brought in $9,500 to benefit the March of Dimes on Oct. 24 — $1,500 more than last year.
The event, held in the Grand Ballroom of the General Morgan Inn, consistently sells out to capacity, capping the amount of money raised annually. To raise more, organizers increased the ticket price by $5 to $15, and more items were added to a silent auction that runs concurrently.
This year marked the first time in the event’s 21-year history that the $10 ticket price has been raised.
“We are thrilled,” said Lisa Crum, chairperson and founder of the Chocolate Fantasy fundraiser. “As a result of all combined efforts we had approximately 350 in attendance on Thursday evening and we were able to raise over $9500, with other anticipated donations forthcoming — great event with a sweet ending!”
Chocolate Fantasy and Dessert Delights offers an opportunity to sample an array of sweet treats prepared by local chefs and vendors. The event raises money for the March of Dimes, an organization that works to prevent birth defects, premature birth, and infant mortality by funding research, community services, programs, advocacy and education.
“This event leads into World Prematurity Month and tries to bring awareness about premature birth in Tennessee,” said March of Dimes Development Manager Lisa Gates. “One in nine babies are born prematurely here in Tennessee.”
Jaxton Hirschy, now 2 1/2-years old, was one of those one in nine. Born 12 weeks early, Jaxton spent 52 days in the NICU at Niswonger Children’s Hospital and serves as the March of Dimes Ambassador Baby for 2019.
“We are just very thankful for organizations like the March of Dimes,” said a tearful Brittani Hirschy, Jaxton’s mother. “Without their research and developments a lot of the care that Jaxton got in the NICU wouldn’t have been possible. (Allowing Jaxton to be the ambassador baby) is a way that we can give back for all of the great care that he received.”
“It’s our way to pay it forward,” added Jaxton’s father, Nick Hirschy.
Brittani Hirschy describes the time her son spent in the NICU as an emotional roller coaster ride. She praised the staff and medical team at the Niswonger Children’s Hospital for helping her family get through it.
“They just did anything and everything for us that they could,” she said.
Paul Ferrari, who attended the event, believes what the March of Dimes does for children like Jaxton is a worthwhile cause to support.
“I think it’s a good thing that people can get together and help support something as important as the March of Dimes,” Ferrari said. “They do a lot of good work.”
This year’s participants included AMC Theatres, Angeez Catering & Cakes, Aubrey’s, Brumley’s at General Morgan Inn, Chocolate Elegance, Creamy Cup, Fatz Café, Food City Bakery, Grann’s Gourmet Apples, Nakery Cake Boutique, Rachel’s Homemade Candies and The Chocolate Ladies.
Chef’s Choice and People’s Choice awards were voted on during the event and awarded that evening. The Chef’s Choice Award, voted on by all the vendors present, went to Rachel’s Homemade Candies for third place and came to a three-way tie between Aubrey’s, Food City Bakery and the Nakery Cake Boutique for second place. Grann’s Gourmet Apples won first place.
People’s Choice awards for best presentation went to the Nakery Cake Boutique for third place, Rachel’s Homemade Candies for second place and Aubrey’s for first place. People’s Choice for Best Taste went to Grann’s Gourmet Apples for third place, Aubrey’s for second place and Rachel’s Homemade Candies for first place.
Brumley’s at the General Morgan Inn introduced a new dessert at the event that will soon be on the menu — cheesecake with chocolate mousse and strawberry caviar.
“It’s molecular gastronomy,” explained Jordan Greene of Brumley’s, describing how the strawberry caviar is made. “We take sodium alginate and strawberry juice, mix them together and drop that into calcium chloride to create the gel on the outside, which makes a nice, pop-able burst of juice that mixes really well with the cheesecake and chocolate mousse.”
Galina Timofeev and her student violinists provided the music for the evening.
Event sponsors included QuickStop Markets, Ballad Health, First Tennessee Foundation, Consumer Credit Union, Greeneville Federal Bank, Chris and Nicki Sentelle in honor of Jaxton Hirschy (Greeneville March of Dimes 2019 Ambassador child), Copies Unlimited, General Morgan Inn, WGRV, WSMG, & WIKQ, The Greeneville Sun and Lisa Crum’s State Farm Insurance Agency.