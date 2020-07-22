The Chris Johnson Band, followed by headliner Tennessee Champagne from Elizabethton, will entertain for Main Street Greeneville’s fourth Lyrics on the Lawn, Thursday, July 23, at 7 p.m. The free concert will be held on the lawn of the Dickson-Williams Mansion in the heart of downtown Greeneville, Tennessee.
The opening act will begin at 7 p.m. and the headliner will take the stage at 8 p.m. The event is scheduled to happen rain or shine on the lawn of the mansion. Severe weather may force a cancellation, so stay tuned to all forms of media for updates.
Chris Johnson Band BioChris’ love for music began at an early age. Born and raised in East Tennessee, he started out singing in church. In middle school he joined the school band to play the trumpet. In 2011 he co-founded the band Step Cousins.
Chris joined the newly formed band Straight Shooterz in 2017 as lead vocalist and rhythm guitar. He joined Hillbilly Bonez in 2019.
The Chris Johnson Band is comprised of Chris Johnson, Tim Smyth, Noah Ricker, Stanley Lemons and P-Frank Solo. Their shows are high energy shows featuring Country and classic rock music.
Tennessee Champagne BioTennessee Champagne is a band from Elizabethton, Tennessee, in the heart of the Appalachian Mountains. The group set out to craft an earnest and energetic sound, with a lot of character. Their musical vocabulary is extensive and diverse, borrowing from the deep tradition of great American music. From folk and blues to outlaw country and rock, anything goes.
The group’s music bridges the subtle gap between the energy of rock and the appeal of a good hook, tipping the hat off to iconic acts such as Lynyrd Skynyrd, Blackberry Smoke, The Black Crows, and The Allman Brothers, among others. Ultimately, Tennessee Champagne has a sound that perfectly reflects their moniker: smooth, yet full-bodied and somewhat gritty.
Per the Mask Mandate, wearing of cloth masks will be required while within the event boundaries. This has been modified to include even while seated within the boundaries. Announcements, as related to COVID-19, made at the time of the event will supersede all other requirements and guidelines.
Social distancing will be practiced in such a manner that persons from different households or small groups are able to substantially maintain 6 feet of separation from other persons. It is recommended that you bring a blanket even if you are seated in a chair. Minors must have direct parental supervision and are asked to follow social distancing guidelines and remain seated with their group.
On site event food vendors for this concert include, Creamy Cup, Exalting Him Barbque, and Main Street Greeneville. Food service is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. Creamy Cup will locate across the street from the mansion allowing for customer social distancing on the sidewalks while waiting in line. Exalting Him Barbque will be located on the opposite side of the venue off the alley. Look for their BBQ flag. For this week only, they will have hot dogs as Top Dog Hot Dogs will not be able to attend.
Bring your lawn chairs and/or blankets and select your spot to enjoy the evening. The event is Smoke Free.
Please note pets are welcome, however they must remain within the designated Fido Friendly area during the event.