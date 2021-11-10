The Chris Johnson Band will perform at the Appalachian Auditorium on Nov. 20 at 7 p.m.
Winner of the Appalachian Auditorium January 2020 STAR SEARCH, The Chris Johnson Band will rock the house with country favorites like “Tennessee Whiskey,” “Boot Scoot Boogie,” and “Workin’ Man Blues.”
Johnson, 25, is a country music artist from Baileyton who has been performing for 10 years throughout Tennessee, Virginia, Louisiana and North and South Carolina. He plays guitar, trumpet, and sings.
Tickets are $15, available at appalachian-auditorium.org. A “pay it forward” ticket program is offered that can cover the cost for people in the community who are not able to afford a ticket. All proceeds from ticket sales are used to continue to update the 1936 Auditorium owned by St. James Lutheran Church, as well as help support the cost for artist fees, advertising, and printing. Appalachian Auditorium at St. James is operated by the St. James Community Center, a non-profit organization.
For more information: visit www.appalachian-auditorium.org, email Phyllis Shelton at phyllis@ltcconsultants.com or call (615) 406-3908; or contact Lori Powell at thedabara33@gmail.com or (267) 797-6020.