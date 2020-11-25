Christmas Connection is celebrating 41 years of bringing some of the region’s best arts and crafts vendors to Kingsport.
As the weather turns colder, the Civic Auditorium will be filled with a warm and festive glow to put customers in a holiday mood for shopping a release says. The sights, sounds and smell of Christmas will surround shoppers as they shop from the region’s best craftspeople, artisans, artists and creatives.
Items for sale will include Country Crafts, Home Décor, Fine Woodcrafts, Leathercrafts, Handmade Soaps and Lotions, Candles, Jewelry, Christmas Ornaments, Stained Glass, Wheel Thrown Pottery, Fabric Crafts, Needlework, American Girl Doll Clothing, Pet Accessories and Clothing, Dichroic Glass, Handmade Greeting Cards and Paper Art, Snowmen, Santas, Pecan Pies, Candied Pecans, Baked Goods, Kettle corn, and much more.
The Sugarplum Café will be open inside. This special café is exclusive to the Christmas Connection, providing mouthwatering chicken salad croissants, sandwiches, soups and snacks for the shopper on the go, or those wanting to linger longer for a meal, according to a release.
Outside, there will be freshly popped kettle corn for purchase and Shane’s Place food truck, offering Philly Cheesesteaks, BLTs, Quesadillas, Breakfast Burritos and Grilled Cheese. The Kingsport Ballet will have their homemade baked goods for sale.
Admission is free. The event will be held November 13 from noon-7 p.m., Nov. 14 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Nov. 15 from noon-4 p.m., at the Kingsport Civic Auditorium and is sponsored by the Kingsport Office of Cultural Arts. COVID-19 guidelines will be observed at the event.
For more information on the Christmas Connection event, please visit http://bit.ly/kport-arts/ or call 423-392-8414.