The holiday season is a time of year when friends, family, neighbors, and visitors come together to celebrate.
On Friday evening, the community is being invited to downtown Greeneville to help kick off this year’s season of celebrations, officials with Main Street: Greeneville announce.
A host of businesses, artists, musical groups, performers and volunteers have come together to make this year’s “Christmas in Downtown – A Holiday Celebration” happen, officials say in a news release.
A slew of activities are planned for this year’s event, including music, special entertainment, downtown shopping, attraction tours, hayrides, a visit from Santa, and much more, the release details.
Candlelight, music and caroling will take place on South Main Street near the County Courthouse lawn beginning at 5 p.m. The Chuckey Doak Middle School Chorus will lead off the musical entertainment beginning at 5 p.m., followed by the Tusculum View Chorus, under the direction of Jessica Ricker, at 5:45 p.m.
TREE LIGHTING
Attendees will be invited to join in singing holiday favorites, such as “Silent Night,” as they await the arrival of Santa and the Winter & Company snowflake fairies to light the Community Christmas tree at 6 p.m.
Candle glow sticks will be available to the first 500 attendees, compliments of Southbound Real Estate.
Following the tree lighting, the Eastview Chorus will perform at 6:30 p.m., followed by Madison Metcalfe at 7:15 p.m. and Kasie Shelnutt & Friends at 8 p.m.
Closing out the evening’s musical performances will be the Greeneville High School Advanced Chorus at 8:45 p.m.
Sponsors for the evening are Lee House with Brickhouse Wealth Strategies for the stage and Capitol Theatre of Greeneville for providing the audio and lighting.
WAGON RIDES
Greeneville Public Works will be providing free wagon rides, weather permitting, during the Christmas in Downtown event. There will be four
loading and unloading areas to board the wagons:
• the intersection of North Main and Church streets;
• Rock City Tap & Lounge, 109 N. College St.;
• the intersetion of South Main and McKee streets across from the City Garage Car Museum, and
• the intersection of West Depot and Irish streets near Tipton’s Café and Nickel Ridge Winery.
“Be sure to load up on the wagon where you can carol your way around town,” event organizers say in the news release.
“We would ask that you get off at the next stop so that those waiting to board can do so,” they add. “Please note loading locations are subject to change based on the redevelopment.”
VENDOR, MERCHANT SHOPPING
A variety of vendors with the Depot Street Farmers’ Market are planning to be on hand in the 100 block of South Main Street during the event. To date, the participating vendors will include: Love’s Nursery (fresh wreaths), Not Your Grandma’s Jam (gourmet jams and jellies); Bob’s Wood Art and Crafts (hand-carved wood gifts); Summerfield Stitches (embroidery and custom apparel); Spider and the Bee; Sunshine Gardens; Owl Ridge Farms and 3 Forks Farm.
Several downtown Greeneville merchants are planning to hold extended shopping hours on Friday, officials add.
“The merchants will be open for shopping and dining,” the release says. “The Depot Street Downtown Improvement Project might make things a challenge but please note that several of the merchants have a second entrance off the Morgan Inn parking lot.”
Among the merchants planning to be open include: Greeneville Credit Jewelers, Greeneville Antique Market, Art Space 4 Gallery, Brolin & Bailey Company, Pritchard Designs, Nickel Ridge Winery, Tipton’s Café, Brumley’s at The General Morgan Inn, Elevate, Greeneville Graze and Towne Square Package Store.
GREENEVILLE THEATRE GUILD PLAY
The Capitol Theatre will be open on Friday evening as well for the opening night of the Greeneville Theatre Guild’s production of “The Charitable Sisterhood Christmas Spectacular.” Show time is 7 p.m. Visit www.greenevilletheatreguild.org or call 423- 470-2792 for tickets and details.
Santa will remain downtown following the lighting of the community tree at 6 p.m. The public is invited to bring a camera and get their picture made with the jolly ol’ elf.
DINING OPTIONS
There will be several food options available for downtown visitors during the holiday event. Among those will be Brumley’s at the General Morgan Inn, Catalyst Coffee Company (where they will be hosting cookie icing stations) Top Dog Hot Dogs, The Tannery Downtown, Rock City Tap & Lounge, The Nickel Ridge Winery and Tipton’s Café.
Visitors are also encouraged to make a stop inside the lobby of the General Morgan Inn where a warm beverage reception may be enjoyed while listening from 6 to 6:45pm to Leslie Vaughn and students playing and singing around the baby grand piano.
At 7 p.m., Kris Carlson will begin entertaining with selections of holiday music.
Another activity planned during Christmas in Downtown will be the Southern Sanctuaries tour. Now in its second year, this tour of downtown churches is being coordinated by the Greene County Partnership Tourism Task Force. The churches will be open from 5-9 p.m. for self-guided tours.
“There is no better time to visit these lovely sanctuaries than at Christmas, to take in the reason for the season as you view and appreciate the beauty of these buildings some of which date back to the 1700s,” officials note.
ATTRACTIONS, TOURS
Among the participating churches will be First Baptist Church, Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church and First
Presbyterian Church with Christ Chapel, all on North Main Street; St. James Episcopal Church on West Church Street; Central Christian Church on West Summer Street, and Asbury United Methodist Church, Christ United Methodist Church and Reformation Lutheran Church, all on South Main Street.
A number of downtown attractions will also be open on Friday evening.
The City Garage Car Museum, 210 S Main St, will have an open house with free admission from 5-8 p.m. In celebration of the holidays the museum will be decked out with holiday decorations throughout their classic car exhibits.
The Andrew Johnson Homestead, located on South Main Street, will welcome in the holidays with candlelight tours of the home provided by the National Park Service beginning at 5 p.m. The Asbury Church Children’s Choir performs at 6:45 p.m. After your tour at the Johnson home, you are invited to enjoy light refreshments.
The Bartlett DAR House, former home of Margaret Johnson Patterson Bartlett, Andrew Johnson’s great granddaughter located on West McKee Street will once again be offering free tours from 6 to 8 p.m. Besides the regular tour of the facility with tour guides in each room to explain the furniture and history of the house and family, the DAR members will be highlighting some Revolutionary Patriots--Sparling Bowman, John and Jacob Neas, John Ottinger, and Frederick Cutshall--with their histories and information about their descendants who are currently members.
The Greeneville Greene County History Museum at the corner of Main and McKee Streets will be open from 5–8 p.m. Admission is free. You will find Santa’s Workshop, cohosted with Greeneville Youth Builders. This year’s workshop will offer the young folks some complimentary snacks n’ treats, ornament making/decorating opportunities and fun.
No parking allowed within the event area. All cars should be off the streets prior to 4 p.m. Friday afternoon or risk being removed, officials note.
Main Street from Summer to Church Street will be the first to close so set-up can take place other streets to immediately follow. Streets involve portions of Summer Street, Church Street, College and Main Streets.
The release goes on to note that the Main Street Greeneville Board and Supporters “wish to thank the many people who help make this event possible.”
This includes the Greene County and Town of Greeneville officials and Lowe’s for the community tree holiday décor, and Vaughn & Melton for providing street lighting on E & W Depot Streets that allows guests to navigate the project area during the evening.
A special thanks was also given to Public Works for the directional signage points the way to businesses and attractions that are open, and Greeneville Police Department for providing the manpower for a safe evening and celebration.
“We couldn’t do it without the support of our town and county entities,” officials said. “Thank you everyone. To you, our friends, and neighbors we wish you a wonderful safe holiday season and a very Happy New Year.”