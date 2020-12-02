TOWNSEND, Tenn. — Christmas in the Village at the Heritage Center will welcome visitors on select Saturdays in December to experience Smoky Mountain traditions and demonstrations, create their own make-and-take crafts and enjoy warm refreshments.
Guests can celebrate the holiday season with family at the Heritage Center’s “Christmas in the Village” on Saturdays, Dec. 5, 12 and 19, by stepping back in time to a pioneer celebration, a release says. Living history interpreters will act as guides through the holiday-adorned historic Appalachian village full of handcrafting demonstrations and craft stations, allowing visitors to connect with the spirit and history of Townsend, Cades Cove and the Great Smoky Mountains. Kettle corn and hot cider will also be available for guests to enjoy.
“The Heritage Center’s Christmas in the Village celebration is a wonderful way to welcome in the holiday season, experience the region’s unique culture and discover Appalachian holiday traditions,” says Executive Director Brent Lambert.
Tickets for Christmas in the Village are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, $7 for children and children 5 and under are free. Members enjoy free admission on Heritage Center Member Day on Saturday Nov. 28. Full admission is required on all other dates. Tours begin at 5 p.m. with the last tour starting at 8 p.m.
“The holidays are a wonderful time visit the Smoky Mountains in Blount County, Tennessee,” said Blount Partnership Director of Tourism Kim Mitchell in the release. “The Heritage Center’s Christmas in the Village enables visitors to experience the rich history of the area while getting into the holiday spirit with fun activities.”
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit gsmheritagecenter.org.
The Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center places the highest priority on the health and well-being of their guests, employees and volunteers. For this reason, the Heritage Center will enforce the following guidelines: Social distancing of at least six feet while on the property (indoors or outdoors) is necessary. All guests and employees must wear masks in the gift shop, restrooms and tours. Masks will not be provided but will be available for purchase at the gift shop. Reduced capacities will be enforced during tours and in common areas such as the gift shop. Hand sanitizer stations will also be available.
The Heritage Center will continue to closely monitor CDC guidelines as well as any state-issued orders pertaining to COVID-19. If changes are deemed necessary, the Heritage Center will alert all ticketholders via website, social media and email/telephone.