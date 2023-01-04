Christmas Isn't Over Yet At Sycamore Shoals Jan 4, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park will celebrate “Old Christmas” this weekend, Jan. 7-8. Photo via Sycamore Shoals Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save If you think Christmas is over, you’re wrong — at least, for those who may still be following the “Old World ways.”In the 18th century colonial Americans celebrated a holiday on January 6th called Old Christmas.This weekend Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park will present its annual “Old Christmas at Fort Watauga” celebration in Elizabethton. Hours will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.The public is invited to visit Fort Watauga to learn about the 12 days of Christmas from living history interpreters and discover the European roots of our modern holiday celebrations.Visit https://tnstateparks.com/parks/sycamore-shoals to learn more. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christmas Holiday Shoal Celebration Fort Watauga Sycamore American Weekend Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now County's First Online Delinquent Property Tax Sale Sees All Properties Sold Improvements Planned For Dilapidated Apartment Building On West Main Emergency Declared As Water Infrastructure Issues Inundate Greene County Ribbon Cut For New Location Of Greene Hemp Co. Four Local 'Rising Stars' Featured In 40 Under 40