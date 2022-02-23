The Chuckey Depot Museum in Jonesborough will host a reception for its newest exhibit “Good Morning, America, How Are Ya?: Railroad Americana, A Pop Culture Phenomenon” 1-2 p.m on March 5. The railroad has been a part of American history, culture and society since the mid-1800s. It has worked its way into books, music, toys, clothes, movies and art.
The exhibit includes pop culture artifacts from multiple decades. How have toy trains changed through the years? How many movie plots are focused on trains? What does a train lover take their lunch to school in? A train themed lunch box, of course, complete with matching spoon and fork. See all these items on display in the museum. Attend the reception March 5 to view the new exhibit, enjoy railroad songs performed by local musician Scott Wild and listen to a story from railroad historian Gary Price.
The Railroad Americana exhibit will be on display at the museum through August.
The Chuckey Depot Museum is free of charge, but donations are accepted.
Attendees can visit the museum in person on Thursday, Friday and Sunday 1-4 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. For more information on the exhibit or the Chuckey Depot Museum, visit Jonesborough.com, follow the Chuckey Depot on Facebook or call the Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010.