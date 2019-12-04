City Garage Car Museum will join “Christmas In Ole Greene” festivities on Friday, Dec. 6, offering free admission from 5-8 p.m.
The open house includes decorations, Christmas movies and music, an announcement said.
The museum was founded in 2009 by Kent Bewley, of Greeneville, whose family has been in the automobile business since 1937. With a diverse selection of 40 cars, it has welcomed visitors from every U.S. state, car clubs, school groups, businesses and industries, tours, birthday parties and weddings.
The museum is at 210 S. Main St., across from the Andrew Johnson National Historic Site’s Presidential Homestead and the Greeneville Greene County History Museum.
For more information, see www.citygaragecarmuseum.com.