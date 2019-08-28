Lovers of classic cars and airplanes will find both of their favorites at a “Fly-In and Cruise-In” at the Greeneville Municipal Airport on Sept. 7.
Local Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter No. 1355 will host a chapter fly-in and cruise-in from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the airport.
General aviation aircraft and classic cars and hot rods will be on display during the event at the facility at 246 Airport Road. The Ridge Runners car club will be participating, an announcement said.
The event will allow people a chance to see rare and customized vehicles and several types of general aviation aircraft and learn more about flying.
The local event is one of four fly-ins taking place in Northeast Tennessee. September is Tennessee Fly-In month, providing a spotlight on general aviation in the state. General aviation can include recreational flying, mapmaking, sightseeing, flight training, parachute jumping, agricultural crop dusting, policing, medical evacuation, firefighting and civilian search and rescue, the announcement said.
During fly-ins, regional pilots are invited to land at an airport and enjoy an event’s activities. Sometimes, these events are private gatherings, and others, such as the Sept. 7 event, invite community members to see the aircraft and learn more about local aviation activities, organizers said.
Fly-ins differ from airshows as there are no scheduled air displays.
Food vendors will also at the airport during to the event.
There is no admission fee, and the event is scheduled to continue rain or shine.
For additional information, see www.eaa1355.com.