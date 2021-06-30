If you’re in need of a night of laughter, look no further than the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. Comedian Henry Cho will return to the NPAC stage on Friday, July 23 at 7:30 p.m. The stand-up comic turned his life experiences growing up in the South into a comedy routine.
The show starts at 7:30 p.m. and tickets range from $20-$30. Tickets are limited for this performance. Seating will be modified to a staggered seating pattern to accommodate 50% capacity, a release says.
He’s appeared on NBC’s “The Tonight Show,” CBS’s “The Late, Late, Show,” and NBC’s “Young Comedians Special,” and the “Grand Ole Opry.” The 58-year-old Knoxville, Tennessee native also is known for the Comedy Central special “What’s That Clickin’ Noise,” now currently running on Netflix. He served two years as host of NBC’s “Friday Night Videos” and had many guest roles on various network sitcoms. Henry was co-creator, co-producer and co-writer of “The Henry Cho Show” on the Great American County cable network. Henry can also be heard daily on Sirrus, XM, Blue Collar Radio and Pandora.
Some of Henry’s film credits include Universal’s “McHale’s Navy” with Tom Arnold and David Allen Greer; “Say It Isn’t So” with Heather Graham and Sally Field; and “Material Girls” with Hilary Duff and Angelica Houston produced by Madonna.
